The move, which could hit around 400 workers across the branches, is the latest in a flurry of closure announcements by the UK’s biggest banks.

Two of the branches to close are in Northern Ireland.

The banking giant made the announcement as part of its “transformation programme”, which saw it axe 82 sites last year.

The HSBC branch in Londonderry. Picture: Google Earth

It said the closures have been driven by the continued growth of online banking across its customers.

The two branches in Northern Ireland set to close are:

Londonderry on August 11;

Omagh on August 16.

Here is the full list of HSBC branches set for closure and their proposed closing dates:

JULY

City of London – July 19

Westfield Stratford City – July 1

New Bond Street – July 19

Cambridge Hills Road – July 21

Moorgate – July 21

Angel Islington – July 21

Gloucester Road – July 26

Monmouth – July 26

Perth – July 26

Hammersmith – July 28

Merry Hill – July 28

Woking – July 28

AUGUST

East Grinstead – August 2

Peckham – August 2

Farnham – August 2

Beaconsfield – August 4

Street – August 4

Lymington – August 4

Sidcup – August

Thame – August 9

Hoddesdon – August 9

Birmingham, Harborne – August 11

Londonderry – August 11

Uckfield – August 11

Leyland – August 16

Omagh – August 16

Borehamwood & Elstree – August 16

Golders Green – August 18

Stowmarket – August 18

Eltham – August 1

Wellingborough – August 23

Amersham-on-the-Hill – August 23

Bishop Auckland – August 23

Ashby-de-la-Zouch – August 2

Woodbridge – August 25

Thornbury – August 25

SEPTEMBER

New Malden – September 1

Hartlepool – September 1

Keynsham – September 1

Pinner – September 6

Dewsbury – September 6

Barking – September 6

Newmarket – September 8

Billericay – September 8

Beckenham – September 8

Sidmouth – September 13

Burgess Hill – September 13

Daventry – September 13

Nottingham, West Bridgford – September 15

Ellesmere Port – September 15

Strood – September 15

St Annes-on-Sea – September 20

Ringwood – September 20

Pontefract – September 20

Ilkeston – September 22

Petersfield – September 22

Whitehaven – September 22

Hampstead High Street – September 27

Inverness – September 2

Wandsworth – September 27

Manchester, Didsbury – September 29

Bristol, Whiteladies Road – September 29

Shirley – September 29

OCTOBER

Herne Bay – October 4

Manchester, Trafford Park – October 4

Cardiff, Canton – October 4

Falmouth – October 6

Bootle – October 6

TBC