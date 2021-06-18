Huge booking surge for Central Belfast Apartments

Bookings for Central Belfast Apartments’ 23 serviced apartments rose 60% in May 2021, compared to the previous month (April 2021) following the easing of restrictions in Northern Ireland

The company is now at 86% confirmed capacity for the summer months, having seen the number of enquiries at an all-time high for this time of year, and the recent lifting of restrictions in Ireland leading to a further increase in bookings for staycations in the North.

Central Belfast Apartments Founder and Managing Director, Dave Cordner said the surge in demand was ‘promising news’ for Central Belfast Apartments, which like many in the travel and hospitality industry, has suffered significantly from the impact of the pandemic.

Dave Cordner,Founder and Managing Director of Central Belfast Apartments

Dave explained: “Following an extremely challenging 2020 and early 2021 for everyone in hospitality and tourism, the recent flood in bookings demonstrates the pent-up demand for staycations and exploring the incredible attractions and hospitality that we have on our doorstep here in Belfast.

“People want and need something to look forward to and Belfast has so much to offer. In the past, a significant portion of our customers came from America and Europe, and although we cannot wait to welcome our European and international visitors back to Belfast, our focus this summer is on securing bookings and attracting visitors from across Ireland and the UK, and the signs are good, the demand is there.”

In the week that restrictions were eased towards the end of April, Central Belfast Apartments saw a 118% increase in website hits. The company noted a sizable number of enquiries from families choosing apartment rentals for the first time, securing their own self-contained space in the city centre, that offers freedom combined with all of the benefits from luxury apartment living.

In addition to the upsurge in bookings, Central Belfast Apartments also grew its accommodation portfolio, adding five new properties to its offering.

“We work with property owners to maximise their property income through short term accommodation in key locations. In the past 14 months, returns have fluctuated as we all lived through a period of lockdowns and uncertainty but I’m incredibly grateful to the clients who continue to work with us during this period,” Dave explained.

“In the past four weeks, we have added five new properties to our portfolio and we’re actively looking for new locations as we grow the business, with the aim of doubling our offering to 50 properties by the end of the year.

“With staycations on the cards for the foreseeable future and Northern Ireland being an attractive and accessible option for people in Ireland and on the mainland, there are a wealth of opportunities for Belfast to build back better.”

May 2021 was a solid month for Central Belfast Apartments’ property owners with average pay-outs at £1,300 per month for a two-bed property. The company is expecting this to increase in the coming months as consumer confidence continues to grow.

