Popeyes® officially opened its second NI location at The Junction, Antrim, on Monday morning, with some fans eagerly queuing from 2:30pm the day before to be the first to get their hands on the brand’s world-famous fried chicken.

Before the restaurant officially opened at 11:00am, hundreds had gathered on foot and in their cars.

The first customer to arrive on foot was Evan Bushe, aged 19, who said, “I’ve been here since 12:30am last night just to be first in line. I’ve had Popeyes before and honestly, it’s some of the best chicken I’ve ever had. We’re really, really excited for today and this new opening.”

The first person in the drive-thru, Carl Ritchie, arrived yesterday afternoon with his son. He said, “We got here yesterday afternoon - we absolutely love the other Popeyes in Belfast. We really enjoy all the different meals Popeyes offers, from the Chicken Sandwiches to the wings - it’s all so tasty. We’re excited to have another restaurant opening nearby.”

Popeyes® brought the spirit of New Orleans to The Junction with 8-piece band, Boom Strutt Brass, entertaining the crowds with their high energy, authentic New Orleans inspired set list on opening day.

The restaurant has created 100 local jobs, adding to the 90 created when the brand opened its first restaurant at Lesley Forestside last September.

CEO of Popeyes UK, Tom Crowley, explained that Northern Ireland remains a key focus in expansion plans and said, “To be met with such excitement and enthusiasm at the restaurant this morning reaffirms how important Northern Ireland is to our brand. We’re thrilled to bring a taste of New Orleans to more people in the area.”

Chris Flynn, centre director at The Junction Retail and Leisure Park, said: “Today is a really exciting day as we welcome Popeyes, and in doing so enhance the experience for our customers. The brand has proven appeal with families and young consumers. Visitors from Antrim and beyond can't wait to try the new restaurant."