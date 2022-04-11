Iceland in Northern Ireland launches Uber Eats 30 minute delivery service

Leading grocery retail brand and frozen food specialist, Iceland, has announced a new partnership with Uber Eats delivery in Northern Ireland.

Six local stores in the Greater Belfast area and Londonderry are the first to launch Uber Eats for local customers with plans to expand the service in Northern Ireland over the next year.

Uber Eats is a food delivery platform that connects with local restaurants and food via an app allowing customers to order at the tap of a button. Customers can shop in the same way as they would when ordering from a restaurant via the Uber Eats app. Once accepted by the app, the order is picked out in-store by Iceland colleagues before being collected and delivered by an Uber Eats courier in 30 minutes.

Over 3,000 food products such as fresh groceries, vegetables and Iceland’s popular frozen foods including exclusive ranges such as TGI Fridays, Greggs, Cathedral City, Harry Ramsden’s, Barratts, Slimming World and more are available for delivery from the supermarket retailer through Uber Eats.

Ron Metcalfe, managing director, Iceland Ireland, said: “We are thrilled to offer our NI customers a new rapid delivery service with access to over 3,000 products. The partnership with Uber Eats is a response to changing consumer shopping habits. The UK food delivery market rose 128% in the

last year and rapid grocery delivery was a big pandemic trend, which is here to stay. We believe that busy households will appreciate the wide selection of affordable foods available as well as quick and easy access to their favourite brands on the Uber Eats App.

“Building relationships that support our customers’ shopping patterns with global brands such as Uber Eats is a testament to our commitment to the Northern Irish marketplace. This announcement follows a year where five of our stores have undergone extensive refurbishments to enhance the overall shopping experience. We look forward to evolving our offering and extending the number of stores available to customers under the Uber Eats partnership in the coming months.”

Matthew Price, Uber Eats general manager, added: “Iceland is hugely popular on Uber Eats and we’re excited to now offer their range of over 3000 products delivered directly to customers’ doors across Northern Ireland in as little as 30 minutes.”

Iceland Uber Eats delivery is available in the following stores: Antrim Road Belfast, Andersonstown Road Belfast, Castle Street Belfast, Shankill Road Belfast, Glengormley Co. Antrim and Buncrana Road and Londonderry.