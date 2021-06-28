Iconic shoe brand Clarks will join M&S Kids in its Lisburn store

This latest brand partnership under ‘Brands at M&S’ is part of continued momentum for the retailer in its strategic shift from special occasion clothing and footwear to everyday style & value.

Whilst M&S is market leading in several aspects of schoolwear, the retailer recognises the opportunity to introduce a trusted footwear specialist alongside its own range, as part of its brand strategy, and is therefore trialling a partnership with iconic school shoe retailer Clarks for 2021. Across the market, Back to School is the third biggest retail event of the year. and following more than a year of disruption, this back to school season will be an important moment for many families.

Clarks best-selling school shoes will be available at Argyle Street (Glasgow), Bluewater (Kent), Cheshire Oaks, Culverhouse Cross (Cardiff), Hedge End (Southampton), Sprucefield (Lisburn), Westfield Stratford (London) and Wolstanton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clarks Store within M&S

Next month M&S will launch a major Back to School customer campaign focusing on being the “go to” for sustainably sourced schoolwear offering innovation and value, now with the added bonus of Clarks school shoes.

This year for Back to School parents will see M&S kidswear has put a renewed energy into making it easier to remember the extras, with items such as new socks and vests harder to miss when shopping on M&S.com. As part of this focus on a complete offer M&S is also boosting its accessories range by introducing the brand Hype. Hype’s popular range of schoolbags and water bottles will be added to the M&S platform this summer.

As part of reshaping M&S, the retailer is focused on being a destination for Kids casual as well as uniform and therefore the partnership with Clarks will also include a selection of daywear shoes.

Clarks joins the kidswear brands already live on M&S.com (Ben Sherman, Original Penguin, Elle Junior, Russell Athletic and Havaianas) with Little Joule, JACK & JONES JUNIOR and Somebody’s Chil also set to join the M&S Family this summer.

M&S Clarks Shoes

Jill Stanton, Director of M&S Kidswear, said: “For millions, an M&S uniform with Clarks shoes is a rite of passage – so we’re making it even easier for parents by offering the option to purchase these together on M&S.com, as well as in eight of our destination stores. Our kidswear mission is to remain the ‘go to’ for Back to School whilst growing our daywear offer and that’s all about being more fun for everyday.

“As part of this we have a great opportunity to introduce curated brands to complement our offer – from our exclusive ‘mini-me’ Ghost dresses which have been flying off the shelf, to the new brand from Nobody’s Child - Somebody’s Child. It’s a really exciting time for M&S Kids and we’re looking forward to hearing our customers’ feedback, from both parents and kids.”

M&S Kids is growing ahead of the market with market share +0.5% versus pre-pandemic. It is now the third biggest online kids clothing website in the UK, customers benefit from free next day click & collect across over 600 M&S stores nationwide including Food only locations.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.