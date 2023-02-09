Ah, Valentine’s Day, when lines of saccharine poetry are scribbled into Hallmark cards, bunches of red, red roses are distributed, heart shaped boxes of chocolates are opened and the champers flows between lovers lucky enough to have been pierced by cupid’s arrow.

But what if you want to impress your other half but are somewhat curtailed by the cost-of-living crisis and a dwindling bank balance?

Here are some inspirational gift ideas that won’t leave you in the red and will yet display what a caring, sentimental and sensitive lover you really are.

There are plenty of ways to show your beloved you care this Valentine's Day without having to empty any off-shore bank accounts

Roses

The classic symbol of love is a red rose, and there are bunches available no matter what budget you are working with. Funky Pigeon is selling a dozen red roses for £19.99, and you can send them directly to your Valentine. They are delivered in bud, meaning they should last longer. A cheaper option is the £14.99 potted red rose plant.

For a fresh take on the classic, Sainsbury’s is selling bunches of yellow and white long-stem roses for £5.

Chocolates

There are plenty of Valentine’s Day chocolates on the market that won’t break the bank. You can still choose an upmarket product without spending a fortune.

You can buy a box of Cadbury’s Milk Tray for as little as £2.50 from Iceland. But if you have more cash to splash a Continental Heart Box from Thornton’s is beyond delicious and will only set you back £25.

Dinner

Most supermarkets offer a Valentine’s Day deal for couples who want a meal at home on a budget, often including three courses, sides and a drink.

Asda is offering a three-course meal for two for £15 this Valentine’s Day, including wine.

Sainsbury’s meal deal is priced at £15 this year, while Tesco’s is £12. So there’s no excuse when it comes to dining in for two in style.

Low-cost and free options

Make your other half a personalised playlist on Spotify (or whichever streaming service you use). Perhaps a collection of the songs that were playing a lot when you met, or ones that make you think of them?

Between 12 and 20 songs is a good rule of thumb. With services such as Spotify you can add a playlist cover image.

You could also try writing a love poem or compile a scrapbook of shared memories and photographs to celebrate all the times you have enjoyed together.

Or why not carefully pick a romantic movie that’s on Netflix, Amazon, iPlayer, etc and doesn’t involve paying any extra, and then snuggle up on the sofa to watch it.