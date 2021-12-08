IFEX set to serve up Ideas, Innovation and Industry Skills

Colin Neill, Hospitality Ulster, Andrew Davis, Retail NI, Brendan Kearney, FSB NI with Sean Owens, IFEX Salon Culinaire director

As one of NI’s longest-standing trade exhibitions where foodservice and hospitality’s biggest players all come under one roof, IFEX with the support from associations including Hospitality Ulster, the Federation of Small Business, Retail NI and The Guild of Fine Food, is already laying down the foundations to ensure next year’s show is a success.

Toby Wand, managing director of 365 Events Ltd, said: “As one of the sectors most impacted by the pandemic, IFEX, marks a new dawn for foodservice, hospitality and retail as industry rebuilds following an unprecedented period of closures and restrictions.

“IFEX is firmly-rooted in NI’s hospitality industry and celebrating its 25th anniversary, next year’s show is set to shine a light on the importance of IFEX to Northern Ireland’s hospitality sector and will provide a vital meeting place for those within the industry to reconnect, uncover new learnings, secure new business and discover relevant technologies to improve their businesses and customer focus.

“With four months to go, we’re delighted that so many key industry players as well as new brands have already joined the growing exhibitor list, so we’ve high hopes for the 2022 event.”

Demonstrating an appetite for the show, many of NI’s biggest names in foodservice have already confirmed, including Stephens Catering Equipment, Henderson Foodservice, Sysco, Golden Glen and Lynas amongst others.

Central to IFEX is Salon Culinaire, Ireland’s largest and prestigious chef competition programme, headed up by Salon director, Sean Owens. As the stomping ground for student and industry chefs, Salon Culinaire is hotly anticipated as the place where the ‘best of’ culinarians in NI are formally acknowledged.

From showcasing the latest food and drink trends to industry leading technology, equipment and services, IFEX will feature a range of visitor attractions designed to inspire and engage. A ‘one stop shop’ for discovering some of the best products that NI has to offer – including a new Hospitality Skills Hub, new IFEX Innovation Awards and the return of the Great Taste Market, bringing together the best of NI and Ireland’s speciality food and drink products.