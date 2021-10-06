Increasing demand for travel leads to over 40 recruiment opportunities at Belfast City Airport

With airlines such as British Airways and Aer Lingus already announcing an uplift in frequency on key routes from next month, a number of vacancies are available across the airport with partners including Swissport, Starbucks, WHSmith, the Artisan, MITIE, and AV Flight.

The advertised roles included Ramp Services Agents, Team Leaders, Kitchen Team Members, Shop Assistants, and Front of House, amongst others.

Belfast City Airport’s dedicated taxi partner, Value Cabs, also has roles available for both self-employed Taxi Drivers and Call Centre Agents. Both roles are fully flexible and can be adapted to suit the needs of the applicant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belfast City Airport is seeking to recruit over 40 inviduals for roles with HMS Host, MITIE, Swissport, WHSmith, AV Flight, and Value Cabs

Value Cabs can assist with all requirements for obtaining a PSV license and details on becoming a taxi driver.

Joanne Deighan, commercial manager at Belfast City Airport, said: “The removal of Northern Ireland travel traffic light system leaving just one single list of ‘red’ countries from October 4 as well as the announcement that the US will open up to fully vaccinated travellers from November is huge news for the aviation industry.

“And with over 88% of adults over 18 in Northern Ireland now fully vaccinated we are already seeing an uplift in demand for short getaways and business trips over the next few months.

“At Belfast City Airport, we are always committed to delivering an airport experience that exceeds the expectations of our passengers and are therefore seeking to recruit new members to our team to ensure this is the case as we welcome increasing volumes of passengers through the terminal.

“We have some great opportunities available on site through our partners that will suit a range of skills and abilities, and we are looking forward to expanding and strengthening the already great teams within this unique, exciting environment.”

British Airways has already announced increased frequency on its Exeter, Glasgow and Leeds routes and introduced a new Birmingham service for the winter season, while Aer Lingus has committed to an uplift in flights to London Heathrow, Edinburgh, and Manchester.

easyJet has also confirmed it will continue to operate its London Gatwick route with flights on sale until February 2022.

Further announcements on increased frequencies of routes from airline partners at Belfast City Airport are expected in the coming weeks.

Benefits of working at Belfast City Airport include a range of discounts with business partners, ongoing training, opportunities to progress, and team building activities.

Cameron Finlay, HMS Host at Belfast City Airport, explained: “Working in an airport is honestly such a unique opportunity – it always feels exciting! Every day you get to meet so many new people happily heading off on a holiday, you get to know the frequent fliers who travel for business, and you get to spend time with all the great characters in your team.

“It has been a strange 18 months for everyone working in tourism, retail or hospitality, but we’re already seeing greater numbers of passengers coming through the airport which is superb. Right now, we are definitely ready and excited to welcome new colleagues to join the team.”

Belfast City Airport, located only five minutes from Belfast city centre, currently flies to 18 destinations across the U.K. and Europe with its seven airline partners: Aer Lingus, British Airways, easyJet, Eastern Airways, KLM, Loganair, and Vueling.

To find out more about the vacancies and how to apply for these roles please visit belfastcityairport.com/Careers

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.