Indoor hospitality returns but is your insurance policy provide adequate cover?

For those businesses who have not already done so and have changed how they operate, a review of your existing insurance policies to ensure they are fit for purpose could be timely.

The latest announcement from the Stormont Executive also gave the green light for indoor visitor and cultural attractions to re-open. Parties of up to six people from two households can now meet inside while outdoor gatherings can now accommodate up to 500 people. Non-essential travel has resumed to other parts of the UK with a traffic light system in place for some foreign travel.

On Monday, May 24 people all across Northern Ireland raised a glass to the return of indoor hospitality. The sector has been one of the hardest hit throughout the pandemic but it has also been one of the most proactive in terms of putting safety measures in place.

Jacqueline McGivern, Account Manager, AbbeyAutoline

One-way systems, increased cleaning and screens are just some of the measures business owners have put in place while some others, who have the capacity, built outdoor dining areas ahead of last month’s re-opening of outdoor hospitality.

But with Northern Ireland’s climate not ideally suited to al fresco dining, the return of indoor hospitality has been the boost the sector has been craving.

For those who have extended their businesses or changed the use of certain areas, it is worth noting that this may have an impact on your insurance policy and conducting a review with your dedicated account manager is worthwhile.

Meanwhile many hospitality businesses across Northern Ireland will experience a different supply chain environment now they have re-opened due to new legislation. The rules around importing goods into Northern Ireland have changed during lockdown with many within hospitality now seeking to find exclusively local arrangements.

It is also worth pointing out that during these uncertain times having the right insurance policy in place can mean one less thing to worry about and bring great peace of mind. The best insurance brokers will make sure your policy is tailored to suit the needs of your business and if your circumstances have changed during lockdown then now is the time to speak to your broker and undertake a review.

For those working with new suppliers, it may be prudent to add credit insurance to your policy to help protect you if they become insolvent and as licenced premises navigate changing legislation, loss of licence cover may be worth considering.

