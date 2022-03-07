Innovation abound as 400 attend NI’s fifth Women in Tech conference

Roseann Kelly, chief executive of Women in Business and commercial director of MCS Group Louise Smyth

Now in its fifth year, the one-day hybrid event, hosted at Titanic Belfast and sponsored again by MCS Group, brought together role models who innovate, challenge and embrace technology.

Under this year’s theme, Transforming Tech Together, attendees heard from conference speakers Lindsay Rootare (Slice), Dr Nidhi Simmons (Queen’s University) and Caroline Bedford (EDII) who brought global and local perspectives to a working world that has changed forever.

Insightful panel discussions also sparked conversation around authenticity in the workplace, ethics in tech, and the sector’s longstanding gender imbalance, with STEM workforce statistics revealing the percentage of women employed in the UK tech industry today is just 17%, up from 15.7% in 2009.

Lindsay Rootare kicks off 2022 Women in Tech conference as first keynote speaker

Women in Business chief executive, Roseann Kelly, reflected on the 2022 Women in Tech Conference and the opportunity to fast track building the female STEM pipeline here in NI.

“It was fantastic to be back at Titanic Belfast for 2022’s Women in Tech Conference after a year hiatus. The event was full of energy and collaboration from all the women and men – both at home and in person – and thank you to our partners and the world-class speakers who empower and inspire with their insights.

“By accelerating the next generation of female-fronted start-ups, we can kindle a female enterprise ecosystem in Northern Ireland that has a positive ripple effect across society and the local economy for many more years to come. It’s been a hugely successful and collaborative fifth year for Women in Tech, and we look forward to returning in 2023.”

During the event Women in Business NI and MCS Group announced a new three-year partnership to further drive opportunities for female business leaders and entrepreneurs across Northern Ireland.

2022 Women in Tech Conference, hosted at Titanic Belfast and proudly sponsored by MCS Group

Roseann, continued: “We’re delighted to partner with MCS Group, which will enable us to further build on our collaboration for NI’s Women in Tech conference. Over the past five years, we’ve seen first-hand the cultural challenges that exist around attracting and indeed retaining female leaders, and we see this partnership as an exciting step towards overcoming those longstanding barriers.”

Louise Smyth, commercial director of MCS Group, added: “By working more closely with Women in Business, we can look to seize the once in a generation opportunity to redress the gender imbalance in a working world that has changed forever.”

A catalyst for Women in Tech, the annual conference has also laid the foundations for the 2022 Women in Tech Awards, the first ceremony of its kind in Northern Ireland.

Due to take place at Belfast’s Europa Hotel on Friday, April 8, entries for the inaugural Women in Tech Awards are now open and should be submitted by Monday, March 7 (today).

For a full list of award categories, entry forms, or to book a ticket visit www.womeninbusinessni.com

