Inspire launches Workplace Wellbeing Awards 2021

The annual Inspire Workplace Wellbeing Awards, now in their third year, celebrates workplaces leading the way on employee wellbeing.

The awards acknowledge the efforts made by many organisations who put emphasis on safeguarding and fostering the mental health and wellbeing of employees.

Nominations close on Monday, September 13, with the Inspire Workplace Wellbeing Awards taking place virtually on Wednesday, October 20.

Tara Mills, joined by Group Director of Professional Services at Inspire, John Conaghan, will host the leading mental health charity’s Workplace Wellbeing Awards

The celebration will be hosted by broadcaster Tara Mills.

Commenting on the launch of the Workplace Wellbeing Awards, Tara Mills, said: “Inspire’s Workplace Wellbeing Awards provides an opportunity for organisations who understand the value of looking after employees mental wellbeing to be celebrated and championed. The past eighteen months has highlighted the need for mental health and wellbeing to be at the forefront of workplaces, ensuring staff remain mentally well in what has been both a stressful and traumatic year for many. I look forward to hosting this year’s Workplace Wellbeing Awards and congratulating all nominated organisations who stand up for their staff’s mental health.”

Inspire Workplaces delivers a number of workplace wellbeing prevention and intervention services throughout the island of Ireland including counselling, training and the Inspire Support Hub, an online wellbeing resource. Previous winners of awards include the Northern Ireland Civil Service, North West Regional College and the PSNI.

John Conaghan, Group Director of Professional Services at Inspire, explained: “The employers we work with at Inspire Workplaces are ahead of the game when it comes to understanding that investing in the wellbeing of staff is good for your staff and your business.

“Now, more than ever, employee wellbeing is being put first by organisations across Ireland and the UK, understanding the health of their staff comes before anything else. We applaud all organisations who are, in these challenging times, ensuring that workplace wellbeing – both physically and mentally – is of the highest importance.

“The awards allow us to recognise employers that are doing extraordinary work across Ireland and the UK and highlight those achievements. We are ready to celebrate the amazing work you have all accomplished, throughout a very difficult year, to improve and support a positive and resilient workforce.”

There are 10 awards open for nomination:

Excellence in Education Sector

Excellence in Health Social Care Sector

Excellence in Public Sector

Excellence in Private Sector (large)

Excellence in Private Sector (small)

Excellence in Community, Voluntary or Social Enterprise

Excellence in Challenging Stigma in the Workplace

Outstanding Employee Led Initiative

Promoting a Positive Wellbeing Culture

