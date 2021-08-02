Institute of Directors welcomes 22 new fellows

IoD NI chairman Gordon Milligan

Among the new Fellows are some of Northern Ireland’s most well recognised leaders, including Sir Michael Ryan CBE, Kevin Kingston, Janet McCollum CBE and William Barnett CBE and John Hansen.

It brings the total number of IoD Fellows in Northern Ireland to 134.

IoD NI chairman Gordon Milligan, said: “We are extremely pleased to award Fellowship of the IoD to these 22 prominent directors. It is particularly important that these longstanding members, who have made such a valuable contribution to our local economy receive the recognition they deserve, following what has been a sustained period of uncertainty for organisations, due to Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Directors are invited to become a Fellow based on their demonstrated commitment to becoming a better director along with their extensive experience and contribution to business.

The recognition is given to members who have attained the IoD’s Diploma in Company Direction and those who have become Chartered Directors.

Gordon continued: “Our new Fellows have demonstrated a real commitment to continuous learning and professional development, among the main tenets of the IoD.

“They exemplify the strength and resilience of Northern Ireland’s business community as representatives of multiple sectors and organisations, not only some of the best known locally but that have made a real impact on a global stage.

“We look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with our Fellows to help them to build better and more responsible organisations and to continue to demonstrate exemplary leadership.”

The full list of new Fellows is as follows: William Barnett CBE, FIoD, Alan Bill FIoD, Paul Gillen FIoD, Steven Goldblatt FIoD, Mark Graham FIoD, John Hansen FIoD, Sir Patrick Haren, James Kennedy FIoD, Richard Kennedy FIoD, Kevin Kingston FIoD, Philip McBride FIoD, Janet McCollum CBE, FIoD, Feargal McCormick FIoD, Prof Marie McHugh OBE, Gina McIntrye, FIoD, Lisa McLaughlin, FIoD, John Newman, FIoD, Nicholas O’Shiel, FIoD, Bill Penton FIoD, Sir Michael Ryan CBE, FIoD, Richard Smith FIoD and David Storrs FIoD.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.