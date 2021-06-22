International Design Award for Bloc Blinds

Cormac Diamond, managing director of Bloc Blinds, with staff and the Red Dot Award for product design

The internationally renowned Red Dot is an annual competition which appraises the very best products from across the globe.

Honouring a select group from thousands of entries, Red Dot winners are chosen by an international jury which seeks products that significantly stand out for their exceptional design. As such. the distinctive ‘Red Dot’ has gained world-wide recognition as one of the most sought-after seals of quality design.

Bloc Blinds has seen sales of its award-winning BlocOut blind rise almost 250% YOY. It darkens rooms effectively with the aim of ensuring peaceful and restful sleep, providing complete light exclusion while simultaneously reducing drafts and heat loss by up to 43%.

Bloc Blinds Managing Director, Cormac Diamond said: “We are over the moon to receive this honour. The Red Dot Award is great recognition of the careful thought and consideration that went into designing BlocOut and is testament to the commitment and hard work of the entire team at Bloc Blinds. Ideal for babies’ nurseries, children’s bedrooms or for sensitive sleepers, our recent consumer research showed 9 out of 10 people attribute the BlocOut system to a better night’s sleep. The Red Dot accreditation further validates our mission to foster world-class design capability and is the icing on the cake.”