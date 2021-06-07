IoD Academy NI to resume face-to-face tuition

Facilitated by the Institute of Directors, the Academy offers professional development to business leaders with the aim of setting new standards of excellence in corporate governance.

Launching the 2021 programme at The Merchant Hotel, Belfast, IoD NI Chairman Gordon Milligan, said: “Having hosted our IoD Academy courses virtually for more than a year, we are very much looking forward to welcoming leaders from across Northern Ireland as we deliver our professional development programme face-to-face once again.

“Things have been different throughout the Covid-19 pandemic but it certainly hasn’t been a case of standing still. In fact, it has been an exceptionally busy time as business leaders took the opportunity to take stock of their skillset and invest in levelling up, ready to bounce back following the lockdown.

“The Academy in Northern Ireland is second only to London as the most popular regional programme and we were delighted to welcome participants from across the globe in our virtual offering.

“Our return to meeting in person is important however and feels very much as another sign that our economy is slowly returning to some sort of normality. It is particularly pleasing to return once more to The Merchant Hotel, Belfast which will be hosting sessions for directors working towards the Certificate of Company Direction.”

The IoD Academy provides a broad range of courses such as the role of a director and the board, finance for non-financial managers, strategy, and leadership for directors as well as offering the flagship Chartered Director qualification.

With more than 500 business leaders in Northern Ireland having received certificates and diplomas through the Academy, the alumni includes of some of the region’s best known figures from the private, public and third sectors

The programme will commence with the Award in the Role of the Director and the Board, running from September 8 and 9.

The IoD Academy will also offer an intensive five-day residential programme at the Galgorm Resort and Spa in November.

For more information on all course and qualifications available at the IoD Academy NI visit: www.iod.com/events-community/regions/northern-ireland/courses

