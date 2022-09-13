The Institute of Directors (IoD) has launched its annual Director of the Year Awards which celebrate the achievements and leadership of directors across Northern Ireland.

Now in its 12th year, the awards which are held in partnership with AIB, recognise exceptional leaders from across 13 categories and are open to directors from all sectors and industries.

Awards will be given for Family Business Director of the Year, Early Stage Business Director of the Year, and Public / Third Sector Director of the Year as well as honouring achievements in Corporate Social Responsibility, Innovation and Inclusivity. A special award for philanthropy will also be given to an individual who has gone above and beyond to support charitable causes throughout their career.

Previous winners include leaders from many of NI’s most reputable and recognizable companies including Moy Park, Spirt AeroSystems and PwC.

Launching the awards, IoD chairman, Gordon Milligan, said it was important to recognise the exceptional talent of directors here: “The IoD Director of the Year awards in association with AIB are all about profiling the high calibre and talent of our local business leaders and sharing their achievements with a wider audience.

“This has been a challenging period for many businesses and we feel it is important to acknowledge the leadership skills of those who are driving our local economy forward and working hard to maintain the highest standard of corporate governance businesses here are renowned for.

“I’d strongly encourage directors to put themselves forward for the awards and look forward to celebrating with all of our winners at the event.”

“Thanks must be paid to all of our sponsors, particularly those at AIB, for supporting us with the awards this year and helping us deliver what promises to be a great event in the local business calendar.”

Seamus McGuckin, head of business banking at headline sponsors AIB, added: “Given the current challenges businesses are all facing, it is more important than ever to recognise outstanding leaders across Northern Ireland.”

The full list of categories and details on how to submit your entry can be found at www.iod.com/northernireland. All entries must be received before midnight on October 21.

The winners will be announced at a lunchtime ceremony in Belfast’s Merchant Hotel on December 9.