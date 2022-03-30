IoD reveals latest group of directors to achieve chartered status

IoD NI nations manager Heather White with Noyona Chundur, The Consumer Council, Glenn Speer, Fane Valley Group and Roger Henderson, NIE Networks, some of the latest local leaders to have achieved the prestigious Chartered Director Award

Among those to have recently secured the qualification are Noyona Chundur, chief executive of the Consumer Council, Glenn Speer, business development director at Fane Valley Group, Roger Henderson, network assets director at NIE Network and Mark Huddleston, director at jheSolutions.

achieving Chartered Director Award status is the final stage in IoD’s director training programme which includes, the Certificate in Company Direction, followed by the diploma in Company Direction.

The programmes provide training across a wide variety of corporate disciplines with the aim of encouraging best practice and raising standards of excellence amongst NI’s business community.

IoD NI nations manager Heather White, said: “Huge congratulations go to the latest group of exceptionally talented leaders that have achieved Chartered Director status. Being a director is both demanding and challenging, requiring a wide skillset. The IoD NI is dedicated to educating and developing senior leaders and is well-placed to help business leaders rise to the challenge.

“IoD NI courses, led by industry experts, are designed to help leaders advance their career and maximise impact within their organisation by providing fresh insights into the areas of strategy, leadership, governance and finance. Our range of courses provide a platform for leaders to network and share with one another the knowledge and experience they have gained throughout their careers.”

All programmes are underpinned by the Director Competency Framework, which identifies the knowledge, skills and mind-set required to be an effective director.

Individuals and boards are given the opportunity to complete the certificate in Company Direction and achieve the diploma in Company Direction before progressing to Chartered Director status under the guidance of local and visiting course leaders.

Upcoming programmes include the five-day accelerated certificate in Company Direction which will take place from May 15 – 20 at the Culloden Estate and Spa, Belfast.

A number of modules are also scheduled for later in the year to take place in the Merchant Hotel, Belfast, such as award in Role of the Director and the Board (September 12 to 13), award in Finance for Non-Finance Directors (October 19 to 21), award in Strategy for Directors (November 9 to 11) and award in Leadership for Directors (November 28 to 29).

These represent the first step towards achieving Chartered Director status which acting as an endorsement of leaders’ skills, professionalism, and knowledge of corporate governance best-practice.

A significant number of business leaders in NI have achieved the certificate, diploma and chartered qualifications with current alumni boasting some of the region’s most reputable business figures from across the private, public and third sectors.

