IPC Mouldings achieves gold again

SC21 is a programme coordinated and governed by ADS, designed to accelerate the competitiveness of the aerospace and defence sector by raising the performance of its supply chains. It is endorsed by BEIS, AGP, the MoD and leading UK aerospace and defence companies. SC21 is a voluntary programme and becoming a participant is free of charge.

IPC Mouldings is a leading provider of injection moulded parts and engineered assemblies for the most demanding of applications, helping customers solve problems, reduce costs, and assure quality. IPC Mouldings is a collaborative supply chain partner in aircraft interiors providing a full-service, offering mould tool design and manufacture, CNC machining, injection moulding and final assembly. IPC Mouldings supports their customers and ensures outstanding quality and delivery performance through the whole product life cycle.

ADS Northern Ireland director, Leslie Orr, said: “Sincere congratulations to the whole of the IPC team. Retention of the SC21 Gold Standard Award for the third consecutive year is an outstanding achievement, particularly in these challenging times for the aerospace industry. ADS applauds IPC Mouldings’ achievement which reinforces Northern Ireland aerospace as a leading region in the United Kingdom for supply chain excellence.”

Managing director, Joanne Liddle

IPC Mouldings managing director, Joanne Liddle, explained: “This is a fantastic achievement. The last 18 months have been very challenging for our industry, so to see that IPC Mouldings has maintained performance levels at gold standard over this period is very satisfying indeed. We are all delighted. SC21 has given us the tools we need to lead in a challenging and competitive marketplace and allowed us to differentiate ourselves from the competition and strive to be our customer’s best supplier. Thanks also must go to our SC21 sponsor, Collins Aerospace, and the hard work and diligence of their buyers, who ensured that our performance was always aligned.”

IPC Mouldings first engaged with SC21 in October 2015 and in 2019, IPC Mouldings was reassessed in ManEx, BusEx and RelEx and received gold award level receiving further gold awards in July 2020 and now August 2021.

In pursuit of the SC21 OE awards, IPC Mouldings has been driven by performance, passionate about quality and invested in people, as well as diversifying their offering during Covid-19. A new Master Production Schedule is in place to coordinate all production activities and achieve optimum economic batch quantities, minimise waste and improve overall equipment effectiveness. Looking forward, IPC Mouldings will continue to grow and diversify their business through innovation and expertise, and will work to retain Gold Award level, further identifying improvements through potential participation in the SC21 Competitiveness and Growth Programme.

