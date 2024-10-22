Ards and North Down Borough Council hosted a group of highly respected representatives from the Irish Food Writers’ Guild last week to showcase the borough’s rich culinary offerings, award-winning local produce, and outstanding hospitality.

The mouth-watering itinerary guided the group to various parts of the borough to enjoy delicious treats and a warm welcome provided by Lightfoot Bangor, No. 14 the Georgian House, Indie Fűde, Capparelli Cooks, Ballyboley Dexters, Hara at Home, Clandeboye Estate Yoghurt, The Walled Garden Helen’s Bay, as well as tours of Copeland and Echlinville Distilleries. The group also enjoyed an overnight stay at luxurious host venues Clandeboye Lodge Hotel, Bangor and The Old Inn, Crawfordsburn.

A key aim of the visit was to inform the group about the strength of the Taste Ards and North Down Food and Drink Network. Those who attended also enjoyed a Business Networking Breakfast and artisan food and drink market in The Courtyard at Clandeboye Estate in Bangor which was supported by funding from DAERA’s Northern Ireland Regional Food Programme. During the event, the writers met with over 30 local producers and joined a celebration of recent award wins from the recent 2024 Blas na hEireann Irish Food Awards.

The mayor of Ards and North Down, councillor Alastair Cathcart, said: “Ards and North Down Borough Council was delighted to host this event to not only celebrate the Borough’s exceptional multi-award-winning food and drink sector, but also to showcase the fantastic collaboration and innovation being fostered through the Taste AND food and drink network.

“It was a pleasure to welcome this group of passionate food and drink writers including local legend, Paula McIntyre, who is a renowned chef and current Chair of the Irish Food Writers’ Guild.

“A special word of thanks must also go to DAERA’s Northern Ireland Regional Food Programme, who helped fund the recent ‘Taste at Clandeboye’ event. The Irish Food Writers’ Guild were delighted to attend the event during their trip to Ards and North Down and enjoyed buying and sampling some of the great local produce on offer.”

Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Alistair Cathcart, welcomes members of the Irish Food Writers' Guild including Chair Paula MacIntyre and Una Holywood Food Advisor Department of Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) to Taste at Clandeboye artisan Food and Drink event. (Pictured L-R:- Katia Valadeay, Oisín Davis, Dee Laffan, Paula McIntyre (Chair of The Irish Food Writers' Guild), Mayor of Ards and North Down, Cllr. Alistair Cathcart, Darina Allen, Cathal McBride, and Ciara McQuillan).

Irish Food Writers Guild in Ballyboley Dexters

Irish Food Writers Guild in Ballyboley Dexters

Irish Food Writers Guild members enjoy their visit to Copeland Distillery