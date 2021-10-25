Irish whiskey in a can from Two Stacks succeeds in the Middle East

Dram in a Can, an innovative Irish whiskey in a can developed by Two Stacks in Belfast, one of Northern Ireland’s most progressive producers of the historic and the world’s fastest growing golden spirit, has gained a significant business opportunity in the Middle East.

The whiskey, which is distilled by the Killowen craft distillery in the Mourne Mountains, near Rostrevor, is now available at the lavish duty free shopping complex in the ultra-modern Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar which handles upwards of 30 million passengers from around the world every year and has been acclaimed as the world’s most impressive. Qatar is rich in natural gas reserves and among the most vibrant in the region.

Dram in a Can, the first ever whiskey produced in a can for convenience, is also now on sale throughout the US, the world’s biggest marketplace for the Irish spirit, as well as Canada, China, Australia, the UK and Ireland.

The novel whiskey product is listed nationally in the US in 110 Total Wines and by Wholefoods in Chicago. It will also be featured at major US trade events over the next month such as WhiskeyFest in Chicago and New York and in a marketing trip to Boston.

“Dram in a Can has really caught the attention of whiskey lovers especially in the US and is now selling extremely well there,” says Shane McCarthy of Irish Craft Beverages in Belfast which is behind a range of original whiskeys that have won international acclaim for innovation and flavour for the small batch producer.

The small 100ml cans, which contain enough spirit for two servings, were launched in March following extensive product development by Shane with Liam Brogan and Donal McLynn, directors of Irish Craft Beverages. The cans are produced in four-packs and feature a complex blend of pot still distilled whiskey. The trio launched Two Stacks whiskeys in 2020.

“We spent a lot of last year in lockdown developing Dram in a Can,” continues Shane. “Our aim was to offer access to premium Irish whiskey in smaller quantities – allowing more experimentation and sharing among friends whenever and wherever.

“A four-pack of Dram in a Can is meant to be enjoyed at a dinner party, on a camping trip, after a hike, or skiing. Some may even be trying Irish whiskey for the first time. It’s also ideal for airlines and other transport providers.”

The first success in the Middle East for the leading edge product is described by Shane as “a marvellous boost for us as we seek to grow exports of the can and our other whiskeys in the affluent markets of the Middle East”.

“We were initially named among 12 premium products named for the QDF (Qatar Duty Free) Factor, an extraordinary industry competition to encourage innovation and creativity among brands which offered the winner a six-month listing at the airport’s award-winning retail offer at Hamad International Airport in Doha,” he continues.

Dram in a Can was subsequently listed for the marketing promotion valued US$50,000 in a multi-media advertising campaign with The Moodie Davitt Report, an influential business to business publication and digital information channel with a global readership.

Dram in Can by Two Stacks was acclaimed by expert judges as “a young company, determined to lead the new renaissance revival of Irish whiskey. Dram in a Can is an intriguingly disruptive new product”. Launched in the US in March, Dram in a Can is the first Irish whiskey in a can.”

The competition was a joint initiative between Qatar Duty Free and The Moodie Davitt Report, which attracted a rich and diverse array of entries.

Shane says: “We are excited to have made the initial shortlist with Dram in a Can in such a prestigious competition in the Middle East, highlighting innovation and creativity in the international travel retail space.

“This excitement was heightened when we heard last week that Dram in a Can was subsequently listed for such a prestigious duty free store. The listing will help to increase awareness of the unique product and our range of other whiskeys,” he adds.

Other listed products listed include premium tea, a single malt Scotch whiskey, gin, skincare, Belgian premium chocolate, fine wines. The Moodie Davitt Report has since introduced complementary advertising and editorial exposure for every nominee, another important boost for Dram in a Can.

The QDF Factor competition was first hosted in 2020 at the Virtual Travel Retail Expo. It is open to all brands, both within and outside the travel retail channel.

Entrants were assessed on innovation, social responsibility strategy, presentation, commercial viability and overall quality, Two Stacks Whiskey blends the very best of contemporary Irish flavour with distilling heritage. The company is reviving Ireland’s heritage of independent whiskey blending and bottling. The success of its initial whiskey has led to the company to invest in enhanced storage and other facilities for its whiskeys.

