It adds up for Joanne with top marks in respected accounting programme

Joanne Farrell (39), who works with PK Accounting Services, Newry, was placed amongst the top students on the island of Ireland in the Accounting Technicians Ireland Diploma exams.

The highly-regarded Diploma can be obtained by studying locally in as little as two years. Study can be full-time, part-time and online.

The Accounting Technicians Ireland Diploma qualification is recognised as the fastest pathway to a fulfilling and rewarding professional accounting career.

Enrolment for the next academic year, starting in September, is now open for colleges across Northern Ireland.

Joanne, from Armagh City, studied at the Southern Regional Colleges in Newry and Portadown, and says she was drawn to the challenge of the Diploma thanks to backing from her bosses at PK Accounting Services.

“I received great encouragement in the workplace, and the Diploma has instilled me with the confidence to keep going and become a chartered accountant,” said Joanne.

“The Accounting Technicians Ireland Diploma has given me an in-depth knowledge of accounting principles and practices.

“The course is well structured and provides a great foundation for my career. I have gained a great sense of personal and professional satisfaction from it.

“My Diploma has afforded me three exam exemptions in my first year of training and I hope to qualify as a Chartered Accountant in 2023.

“I would highly recommend the Accounting Technicians Ireland Diploma for anyone working in business. It is very highly regarded.”

Accounting Technicians Ireland provides a nationally and internationally recognised accounting qualification and graduates are employed in industry, commerce, private practice and the public sector.

Diploma courses are open to school and college leavers, mature students and people working in business, industry or small practice but who, as yet, have no formal training.

The qualification opens a world of employment opportunities to graduates across a broad range of accounting and finance roles and enables students further progress to senior financial management posts.

Holders of the Diploma are highly-regarded qualified professionals working at all levels of finance throughout the private and public sector, industry and commerce, and in accountancy practices.

The two-year Diploma for Accounting Technicians programme can also be the first step to a full qualification in accountancy.

Many ATI graduates progress on to other professional bodies in order to further enhance their careers as fully-qualified accountants.

“There is continuing strong demand for accounting and financial skills in industry, practice and the public sector, with many employers supporting their staff by meeting programme fees,” says Gillian Doherty, Chief Operations Officer at Accounting Technicians Ireland.

“We work closely with employers to ensure the Diploma qualification prepares our graduates to succeed in the workplace.

“Through our flexible online programme, and partnership with colleges and training providers across the island, students are able to gain a professional qualification whilst working remotely, where required, and living in their local area.

“Graduates go on to join a supportive members’ network of Accounting Technician professionals who occupy the full spectrum of accountancy and finance roles.

“Through Membership of ATI, graduates benefit from regular training and career support, ensuring the continued relevance of the Accounting Technician qualification to the wider professional environment.”

