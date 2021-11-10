IT companies join Council and NWRC to boost employment opportunities

The Kickstart IT course, which is funded by the Department for the Economy, is a 16 week, industry led course aimed at students at HNC/D level and above. Participants will benefit from specialist training to enable them to successfully apply for IT software roles.

The full time course will begin on January 10, and offers students a placement of at least four weeks with a local software company and a guaranteed job interview at the end with participating companies.

Head of business with Derry City and Strabane District Council, Kevin O’Connor, said: “We are delighted to be working with the North West Regional College and local IT companies to provide a specially tailored course which will that will help address a shortage of computer programmers in our region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The course has employability sessions integrated into it which aim to enhance the candidates’ personal development to give the best possible chance during the job application process.

“These include assistance with completing the application form, advice on improving interview skills, mock interview feedback and help with delivering presentations. These are skills that participants can use regardless of whether or not they choose to pursue a career in IT at the end of the course.”

Candidates must be fully available for the entire duration of the training schedule which will delivered through a blended approach of classroom and online learning. Successful students will gain qualifications in ISTQB Foundation Certificate in Software Testing, a City and Guilds Diploma for Software Developers and a City and Guilds Certificate of Unit Credit in relation to SQL module.

Lecturer in Computing at North West Regional College, Kevin McLaughlin, revealed that, despite the short nature of the course, students will learn a wide range of programming functions.

“This software fundamentals course will allow students with no background in IT to quickly learn a range of skills and programming languages that they can put into practise in the workplace,” he added.

“It includes Java, SQL and UX Fundamentals modules as well as software testing and design.

“The local software industry is a growing one, particularly in the current climate, and the successful completion of this course can leave candidates strongly equipped to successfully gain employment and thrive in it.”

For an application packs Contact Eileen McGrinder on 07595216249 or by email [email protected] Applications must be submitted by November 19.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.