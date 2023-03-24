Belfast bargain hunters – this is your lucky day!

Today (March 24) bargain goods outlet B&M opens a ‘bigger and better’ store in Belfast.

The budget retailer that sells everything from mops to tinned soup, from toys to kitchen utensils, competes with the likes of Home Bargains and Wilko, and recently announced further store closures in the UK, sadly including its store on Boucher Road in Belfast – but now a brand spanking new store is opening on a new site along the same road.

The announcement of the opening of a new B&M store comes amid numerous store closures for the popular bargain chain

The massively popular chain beloved by devoted bargain hunters says the new store, which will be on the site previously occupied by DW Sports & Fitness, will offer a wider range of branded products.

The current store on Boucher Road will close on Sunday, March 26, along with the chain's shop in Queens Drive Retail Park, Kilmarnock, as the company continues to reshape its business.

All other Belfast stores will remain open.

B&M said in a statement published to their website: "Your B&M Belfast - Boucher Road store is moving from its current location at Unit 20 Boucher Retail Park, to its new home at Unit 7, 24 Boucher Road, BT12 6HR (former DW Sports & Fitness).

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused while we bring you a bigger and better B&M store. Your current B&M Belfast - Boucher Road store will close on Sunday 26th March 2023."

B&M added that the new store was ideally placed for shoppers to pop in and grab "everyday essentials" along with items for around the home.

The store is positioned next to the M1 motorway, with drivers advised to turn off at junction one and use Glenmachan Street to find it.

The nearest bus stop is for buses 92 and 92a, which make frequent stops throughout the day.