It’s time to get crafty with free business support workshops

Getting Crafty in Business is a series of workshops and one to one mentoring delivered by industry experts covering areas including marketing, branding, advice on social media, using video, visual storytelling and e-commerce.

Ards Business Hub Chief Executive Nichola Lockhart, said: “There is a wonderful tradition of craft making in this area exemplified by the many events taking place every year during August Craft Month. Getting Crafty in Business aims to equip these talented craft makers with the skills to set up and grow their own successful enterprises.”

The next Get Crafty in Business programme will be held at Ards Business Hub starting in September culminating in a Christmas Showcase Event (subject to Covid restrictions). The course was run in 2020 and helped many makers to focus on their businesses, giving them the confidence to move forward to sell and develop their handcrafted products to a wider market.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michaela Phillips of Sunshine and Grace

The participants praised the tutors, Rosemary Morrison from Directus Business Consultancy and Ashleigh Watson from Copper Square Communications, as well as the interesting special guest speakers brought in to discuss a range of topics.

Painter Carla Hodgson said the programme helped her enormously. She works on large scale artwork, such as the amazing purple octopus mural painted during the Open House Festival, as well as portraiture and community art projects. The course gave her the confidence to grow her business significantly.

She explained: “I felt like they were backing me up and telling me I could do this. Art was always more than a hobby for me; it’s a real passion. To have these business professionals believe in me, meant so much. I have a new focus on the business side and understanding what my customers want and need.”

Fellow participant Tracey Ayre of Bluebird Designs explained that the course helped her take her business in a new direction during lockdown. “I had always sold at craft fairs but during the pandemic this stopped. Nichola Lockhart from Ards Business Hub suggested this course and another with Women in Business; both have been invaluable,” she continued.

Painter Carla Hodgson who painted an Octopus mural during the Open House Festival

Tracey works mainly with polymer clay and during lockdown she developed make at home craft kits.

Tracey highlighted: “In the last year, so many people started new hobbies and working with polymer clay is very relaxing and enjoyable. I’ve developed two kits that people can do at home, one to make a necklace and bracelet and another making a tea light holder. The courses gave me the push to take my work to the next level.”

Michaela Phillips from Bangor turned her hobby of creating handcrafted wooden signs and gifts into a full-time job. She had previously worked in childcare for 22 years and loved doing craft projects with the children.

“My business, Sunshine and Grace, has really grown since doing the course; it gave me much more insight in how to sell and also helped build up my confidence in my work,” she outlined.

Bluebird Designs Craft Kit by Tracey Ayre

Painter Melanie Clark Pullen of Books By The Sea in Ballyholme creates beautiful mermaids and sea scenes. She explained that an unexpected benefit of the course was the supportive community of craft makers that grew out of it.

“As a group we really bonded and worked together. They are all amazing people and we support each other. Developing a network of people who understand the same challenges and are there to cheer you on has been wonderful,” she added.

To find out more about the free Get Crafty in Business programme, contact Ards Business Hub on 028 9181 9787 or email [email protected]

A message from the Editor:

Artwork Melanie Clarke Pullen

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.