Jans Offsite Solutions achieves prestigious NCC membership

Established in 1939, the NCC is the UK trade association for the park home and leisure accommodation vehicle sectors.

This underlines the company’s ability to manufacture products that meet the highest industry standards set by the British Standards Institute (BSI) under the NCC’s Manufacturer Approval Scheme (MAS).

Jans Offsite Solutions, specialists in manufacturing luxury holiday lodges, glamping pods and houseboats, achieved NCC Approved Manufacturer status in the park home manufacturing sector after a rigorous assessment process.

Gavin Kincaid, Jans Offsite Solutions’ general manager

“Attaining the NCC Approved Manufacturer status required us to go through quite a tough assessment process,” said Gavin Kincaid, Jans Offsite Solutions’ general manager.

“We were required to have three completed homes pass inspection by an NCC Assessor, consecutively – everything was checked against UK standards. Also, under the NCC’s Manufacturer Approval Scheme rules, we now have three employees that have been approved as in-house inspectors. This means that each product we manufacture will be thoroughly checked before it leaves the factory so that we can declare compliance to the standards, further cementing our commitment to quality.”

Under the NCC Manufacturer Approval Scheme, the NCC carries out a series of inspections and audits annually to ensure that standards are consistently met and maintained.

Gary McAreavey, managing director of Jans Offsite Solutions, explained: “NCC membership and its compliance scheme ensures that our products continue to improve and that we remain competitive in what can be a very challenging supply chain. The skills and experience the Jans Offsite Solutions team have gained through the NCC membership process is truly invaluable, both to us as a company and to our customers across the UK and Ireland.

“The staycation market has boomed since the pandemic, and it really isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. Thanks to our NCC Approved Manufacturer status, the team at Jans Offsite Solutions is ready to continue assisting our customers with all their needs and requirements, regardless of how complex they might be.”

Meanwhile a spokesperson from the NCC, added: “We would like to congratulate the entire Jans Offsite Solutions team on what is a great achievement!

“We expect manufacturers supplying the holiday and residential markets to meet the rigid set of standards to ensure that customers are getting the very best when it comes to products – Jans Offsite Solutions has proved their commitment to quality and developing their technical expertise.