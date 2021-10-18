JComms secures awards and accreditations as it marks 45 years in business

The company won five awards at the CIPR PRide Awards this month - four gold and one silver.

It also recently secured the Investors in People (IIP) accreditation and has been accredited by the Good Business Charter (GBC) which encourages and recognises responsible business practices in areas including the environment, employees, customers and suppliers.

This comes as JComms marks nearly half a century in business during 2021, having been founded in 1976.

Joris Minne, chairman, Jane Wells, director, Chris Harrison, managing director and Jane Willaims, brand communications director

The company provides services including consumer and corporate PR, digital content, video production and event management.

In 2020, JComms was named UK Outstanding Small Consultancy by the CIPR (Chartered Institute of Public Relations). In 2019, the company was named Outstanding NI Consultancy at the CIPR PRide Awards.

The gold awards that JComms won at the 2021 CIPR PRide Awards are for Best Use of Content, Best Covid Response, Best Education Campaign, and Arts, Sport, Culture or Entertainment campaign. The Silver Award was for Regional Campaign of the Year.

Commenting on JComms securing the Investors in People accreditation for the third time, Paul Devoy, chief executive officer of IIP, said: “We’d like to congratulate JComms.

“Being accredited with We Invest in People is a remarkable effort for any organisation, and places JComms in fine company with a host of organisations that understand the value of people.”

Judges of the CIPR PRide Awards said: “This campaign was a real favourite amongst the judging panel.

“Not only was the creative execution utterly brilliant, and the wraparound plan to drive social reach and media coverage solid, but the judges were particularly impressed by the level of insights used – to both identify the target audience, and inform influencer selection, to ensure both the messaging and content landed as intended. A great campaign, and a richly deserved Gold award winner.”

