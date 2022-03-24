John Minnis estate agents wins two Guild Property awards at London ceremony

The multi-award winning, 18-year-old agency, which employs over 30 staff, won the gold award for sales in Northern Ireland category as well as a silver award for lettings.

Former Sky Sports news anchor, Kirsty Gallagher, hosted the awards ceremony attended by 400 of the UK’s top estate and letting agents in the UK property industry in the QEII Centre in Westminster, London.

The guild is a Trading Standards approved network of 800 of the best independent estate agents from across the UK and provides John Minnis estate agents an exclusive link to the English market.

John Minnis with Kirsty Gallagher host of the Guild Property Professionals Awards in London

The guild is also sign of professional excellence that agents can use to differentiate themselves from their competitors and assure clients that they will act with knowledge and integrity to achieve results.

Speaking at the awards John Minnis, said: “We are absolutely over the moon to be recognised amongst our most esteemed industry peers from across the UK, including England, Scotland and Wales, and to come home with two awards is truly amazing and a credit to the whole team.

“The past two years has provided an extremely active market, and the team has navigated this period extremely well, I would like to thank them for their hard work, loyalty and dedication. Without which awards like these would not be possible.”

Iain McKenzie, CEO of The Guild of Property Professionals, said: “It was great to be back together again and reflect on the past 12 months, looking at what has happened within the sector during 2021 and what we expect to happen moving forward into 2022. The Guild Awards are a way for us to acknowledge agents who have gone above and beyond for their clients and the industry in 2021. Congratulations to all agents and offices that received awards this year, and all the best for 2022.”

“Many have excelled and provided exceptional customer service while guiding buyers and sellers through their home moving journey.

John Minnis operates sales and lettings across Belfast, North Down and the Ards Peninsula and has offices in Bangor, Belfast, Holywood and Comber.

