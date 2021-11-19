Julian is Santa (and we’re not codding you)!

Christmas came early on The Belmont Road as one of East Belfast’s favourite sons, Julian Simmons, dressed as Santa to launch a competition at Codzilla.

To celebrate Codzilla winning the prestigious title of ‘Best Fish and Chip Shop in Northern Ireland’ at the NI Fish and Chip Shop Awards, they teamed up with neighbouring retailers to give one lucky shopper a hamper worth hundreds of pounds.

Julian said; “In my 30 plus years working as a personality, I’ve never been asked to dress as Santa before! I certainly turned a few heads today as I launched Codzilla’s Christmas competition.

Pictured celebrating Codzilla winning Best Fish and Chip Shop in Northern Ireland is Julian Simmons and chip-shop manager Ginte Deltuviene

“All you have to do is spend £20 in Codzilla chippy and you’ll go into a free draw to win a whole host of prizes to include vouchers from The Strand Cinema, Gusberts, Dundela Pharmacy, Just for You, 7 th Dimension and your turkey and ham from Coffeys Butchers. I’ll be doing the draw on

December 14.”

