Julian Smith CBE MP to address NI Chamber’s new Public Affairs Forum

Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) has launched a new Public Affairs forum, designed to help member businesses stay abreast of what political developments at local, national and international level mean for local businesses.

Delivered in partnership with Phoenix Natural Gas, the first event takes place on Monday, September 26, when the guest speaker will be former Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and Conservative Government Chief Whip, Julian Smith CBE MP.

The interactive session, which will be facilitated by NI Chamber’s Head of Public Affairs, Stuart Anderson, will provide an update on what the current political landscape at Stormont and Westminster means for firms operating in Northern Ireland. It is an exclusive opportunity for NI Chamber members to get a helpful, business focused synopsis which will enable them to understand the direct implications for their own organisations.

Ann McGregor, chief executive, NI Chamber, Michael McKinstry, chief executive, Phoenix Natural Gas and Stuart Anderson, head of Public Affairs, NI Chamber

Announcing the new series, Ann McGregor, chief executive, NI Chamber, said: “The public affairs landscape is becoming increasingly complex, which has significant implications for businesses. Understanding precisely what’s happening at local and international level is really important for firms of all sizes and recently, we’ve experienced a big increase in demand for our services in this area. That’s reflective of the impact of soaring cost pressures, inflation, interest rate rises, labour and supply-chain issues. In that context and in the continuing absence of a local Executive, this new series is set to be really important over the coming months.”

Michael McKinstry, chief executive, Phoenix Natural Gas, added: “The decarbonisation of our economy is of central importance to us at Phoenix, and the successful delivery of this ambition, like many key future economic growth opportunities, is dependent on successful collaboration across the political and business spheres.

“That’s why we are pleased to be a partner to the NI Chamber in the provision of this new Public Affairs Forum and we look forward to seeing the constructive outcomes from the engagement it facilitates between the business community and political policy and decision makers.”

The Public Affairs Forum is a private event for NI Chamber members and is free for them to attend. The first event takes place from 9am – 11am at The Merchant Hotel, Belfast.