After over three decades, Julie Hastings has retired as marketing director of the hotel group founded by her late father over 50 years ago.

Having started in 1988 when the late Sir William Hastings offered her a position as sales and marketing manager, Julie has enjoyed many happy times including meeting dignitaries like Prince Charles and Camilla, now King and Queen.

She also implemented numerous marketing initiatives and was particularly proud of the famous Hastings rubber duck explaining: ‘The fun we have had with the many blends of Hastings duck can only be surpassed recently on social media by Paddington bear and his friendship with the late Queen.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a heartfelt address in Belfast's Grand Central Hotel to mark her retirement, Julie, said: “I am stepping back with a heavy heart from the job I have loved for almost 35 years. I would always advise young people to choose a job you love and then it never really feels like hard work.

“I started in 1988 when my late father offered me a position as sales and marketing manager based in the old Midland Building, having just completed my postgraduate diploma in marketing. It wasn’t my first job, I had already worked in a travel agency, and in a market research company. So, I had some experience and had decided marketing was the discipline I wanted to pursue.”

Reflecting on the highs and lows of her career, she continued: “Over the years, like many of you here I worked during the difficult times in Northern Ireland, which made selling and marketing in our industry challenging. Then everything changed, and there was optimism in the air.

"Meeting my idol, the all too charismatic President Clinton, and talking to him for some 30 seconds was a highlight of my job. I also had the pleasure of meeting the then Prince Charles and Camilla, now King and Queen when they came to open the Grand Central Hotel two years ago. They spoke to our family, one by one including my mum who passed away earlier this summer.”

Julie was appointed a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Marketing 10 years ago and later a visiting Professor for the Ulster Business School in Ulster University.

She explained: I have retained this position and I now enjoy seeing students I have taught come to work with us. I have also given many students placement experience over the years, and some are now in senior positions.”

Julie, who will remain on the board of the group, has been replaced as marketing director by Archana Dharni: “Please welcome her and I hope she will keep me on speed dial for any emergencies. I will retain my role as director on our family board and shareholder of Hastings Hotels, so it is lovely to be able to keep my hand in.”

Concluding, she added: “If there was one person, I wish was here tonight it would be dad who was undoubtedly the inspiration behind my whole career and family life. He sadly passed away just six months before this beautiful hotel opened its doors and never did get to enjoy a drink here in the Observatory.”