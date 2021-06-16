Kane awarded M&E contract at London’s tallest Premier Inn Hotel at West India Dock

Kane will deliver a full Design and Build MEP package, which will be London’s largest and tallest Premier Inn Hotel. The hotel will be served from a combined Energy Centre, which will also serve 68 Residential Apartments. Kane’s in-house design and prefabrication teams will manufacture the Energy Centre offsite at their facilities in Northern Ireland.

Kane’s in-house innovative design team engaged with Sisk at the Early Contractor Involvement stage to effectively execute digital solutions for the most efficient M&E utilisation throughout the project.

Works on the 14-month contract has recently commenced on site.

Artist’s impression of the Premier Inn Hotel at West India Dock

Cathal McMullan, Managing Director, Kane, said: “Kane are delighted to once again deliver a M&E contract on behalf of Sisk at the iconic West India Dock. This further strengthens our relationship with Sisk and showcases our M&E Capabilities as a leading MEP contractor of choice.”

Based in Banbridge with offices in London, Glasgow and the Republic of Ireland, Kane employs 200 staff.

Founded in 1967 Kane is a leading MEP Contractor with a turnover of £45.5 million.

