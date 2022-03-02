Kennedy Centre celebrates the best Christmas ever and welcomes investment for 2022

Located in the heart of West Belfast, Kennedy Centre had a 24% increase in footfall on its previous best day, welcoming close to 30,000 customers through the doors.

As well as more shoppers, there have been very positive letting commitments going on behind the scenes.

Top discount store Home Bargains will open a brand new 33,000 sq ft store in April, hiring 120 staff.

Kennedy Centre manager John Jones

The store will be one of the chain’s largest in Northern Ireland boosting employment for the area as well as the local economy.

In addition, value fashion brand, Peacocks has recently signed a new lease for 10 years on its 10,000 sq ft store.

Titanic Telecommunications has committed to a five-year deal on a new office and the well-known 26 West Bar and Grill has just signed a new 10-year lease.

Speaking on the latest figures, John Jones, Kennedy Centre manager, praised the hard work and commitment of staff and retailers as well as their loyal customers.

Shauna Rocks from 26 West, John Jones, Kennedy Centre manager and Noel Maguire from Titanic Telecommunications

He continued: “We are entering the centre’s 31st year in business on a high. We are delighted with the latest figures, which are testament to the fantastic offerings at the centre, and we are grateful to our loyal customers who have supported us over the years.

“Many of our retailers also reported record sales. During a turbulent time through the pandemic, the end of last year and into the start of 2022 is proving to be a really positive and encouraging time.”

A spokesperson from Home Bargains, continued: “We have been really pleased to service the local community around the Kennedy Centre, and our investment in the bigger store will allow us to continue to do this and bring even more bargains to West Belfast.”

Looking forward to another successful year ahead, John highlighted that there were ‘more big announcements on the horizon for the centre over the coming months’.

He added: “We are looking forward to what the next year has in store, with some more big announcements on the horizon for the centre over the coming months. We have 57 businesses located at the centre and we are looking forward to seeing the offerings expand for our customers.”

Kennedy Centre is open seven days a week with over 800 free car parking spaces.

