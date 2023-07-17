The Killyhevlin Hotel in Enniskillen has officially cut the ribbon on 12 new Lakeland Studios, bringing the total investment in the leading four-star property’s self-catering collection to over £3m in the last two years.

Country singer and adopted local Nathan Carter, who has been living in Fermanagh for 10 years, joined Killyhevlin Hotel’s directors Jacqueline Wright, Leigh Watson and team members to officially open the new studios.

Since 2021, Killyhevlin has doubled its luxury self-catering accommodation, all conveniently located within the picturesque lakeside grounds of the hotel offering guests a range of short break options.

The new Lakeland Studios have been designed specifically with couples in mind. The one bedroom studios boast large, front-facing windows to maximise their lakeland setting; spacious ensuite; an open plan fully equipped high spec kitchen; and a lounge area leading onto a private outdoor furnished patio/balcony area. Guests can enjoy ‘hotel perks’ with complimentary use of the Killyhevlin Health Club, pamper themselves at Kalm Spa, play a Padel match and enjoy a "taste of Killyhevlin" with breakfast, light bites, lunch and evening menus, all served with a lake view.

The Killyhevlin Hotel worked with a number of local companies, including Elliott York Partnership and Kavanagh Construction, along with BuildWright Modular Homes and Douglas Wallace, to deliver the project in a short timeframe to ensure the studios were open for the busy summer season.

Leigh Watson, HR director, said: "We look forward to welcoming our guests to ‘Make Memories By The Lakes’ and experience our fabulous Lakeland Studios.”

For more details, go to www.killyhevlin.com or call 028 6632 3481.

1 . Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen Inside the new luxurious Lakeland Studios at Killyhevlin Hotel in Enniskillen Photo: BRADLEY QUINN:Killyhevlin Hotel in Enniskillen Photo Sales

2 . Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen Inside the new luxurious Lakeland Studios at the Killyhevlin Hotel in Enniskillen Photo: BRADLEY QUINN:Killyhevlin Hotel in Enniskillen Photo Sales

3 . Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen The kitchen area inside the new Lakeland Studios at the Killyhevlin Hotel in Enniskillen Photo: BRADLEY QUINN:Killyhevlin Hotel in Enniskillen Photo Sales

4 . Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen The balcony area of the new Lakeland Studios at the Killyhevlin Hotel in Enniskillen Photo: BRADLEY QUINN:Killyhevlin Hotel in Enniskillen Photo Sales