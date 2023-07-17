News you can trust since 1737
Pictured at the opening of Killyhevlin Hotel's 12 new luxurious Lakeland Studios are employees Florencia Galella, Head Receptionist; Nicola Varvari (Wright), Business Support Manager; Trevor Shannon, Head Chef; Pat Kavanagh, Accounts Manager; Ireland's leading country singer and adopted Fermanagh local, Nathan Carter; Jacqueline Wright, Finance Director; David Morrison, General Manager; Ciara McKenna, Spa Therapist; and Leigh Watson, HR Director.Pictured at the opening of Killyhevlin Hotel's 12 new luxurious Lakeland Studios are employees Florencia Galella, Head Receptionist; Nicola Varvari (Wright), Business Support Manager; Trevor Shannon, Head Chef; Pat Kavanagh, Accounts Manager; Ireland's leading country singer and adopted Fermanagh local, Nathan Carter; Jacqueline Wright, Finance Director; David Morrison, General Manager; Ciara McKenna, Spa Therapist; and Leigh Watson, HR Director.
Killyhevlin Hotel in Enniskillen: Take a peek inside hotel's 12 new luxurious Lakeland Studios after official opening by country singer Nathan Carter - 7 images

The Killyhevlin Hotel in Enniskillen has officially cut the ribbon on 12 new Lakeland Studios, bringing the total investment in the leading four-star property’s self-catering collection to over £3m in the last two years.
By Roderick McMurray
Published 17th Jul 2023, 11:12 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 11:17 BST

Country singer and adopted local Nathan Carter, who has been living in Fermanagh for 10 years, joined Killyhevlin Hotel’s directors Jacqueline Wright, Leigh Watson and team members to officially open the new studios.

Since 2021, Killyhevlin has doubled its luxury self-catering accommodation, all conveniently located within the picturesque lakeside grounds of the hotel offering guests a range of short break options.

The new Lakeland Studios have been designed specifically with couples in mind. The one bedroom studios boast large, front-facing windows to maximise their lakeland setting; spacious ensuite; an open plan fully equipped high spec kitchen; and a lounge area leading onto a private outdoor furnished patio/balcony area. Guests can enjoy ‘hotel perks’ with complimentary use of the Killyhevlin Health Club, pamper themselves at Kalm Spa, play a Padel match and enjoy a "taste of Killyhevlin" with breakfast, light bites, lunch and evening menus, all served with a lake view.

The Killyhevlin Hotel worked with a number of local companies, including Elliott York Partnership and Kavanagh Construction, along with BuildWright Modular Homes and Douglas Wallace, to deliver the project in a short timeframe to ensure the studios were open for the busy summer season.

Leigh Watson, HR director, said: "We look forward to welcoming our guests to ‘Make Memories By The Lakes’ and experience our fabulous Lakeland Studios.”

For more details, go to www.killyhevlin.com or call 028 6632 3481.

