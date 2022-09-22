Kilwaughter Minerals commits almost £5m to capital investment

The money will fund a range of projects with a focus on improving capacity and efficiency, reducing the company’s carbon footprint, and enhancing its market-leading position in the construction and agriculture sectors.

The initiative includes the construction of additional warehousing, updated plant and machinery, and a new blending plant that was completed earlier this year.

The company also plans to further improve its office facilities at their headquarters at Kilwaughter, near Larne, and their distribution and office facility in Cork which is ideally placed to serve their growing customer base in the Republic of Ireland. These investments are in addition to recently completed enhancements at their St Helens facility and a newly opened business centre at HQ in 2021.

Kilwaughter Minerals CEO Gary Wilmot

Kilwaughter services a growing customer base with products such as through-colour renders, external wall insulation systems, soil health conditioning minerals and livestock bedding lime solutions to control bacteria.

Gary Wilmot, CEO, Kilwaughter Minerals said: “As we seek to remain at the forefront of our industries and the markets that we serve, investing in our capital infrastructure remains an ongoing commitment for Kilwaughter.

“These investments, cover projects taking place across 2022 and 2023, many of them designed to ultimately enhance the experience of our customers and also the environment and opportunity for our team.

“Demand for our products is increasing so we must plan for future growth and development, aligned with our commitment to sustainability.