Kilwaughter Minerals in running for manufacturing award

Gary Wilmot, CEO at Kilwaughter Minerals

Now in their ninth year, the awards recognise and reward the excellence of the manufacturing sector in NI, showcasing the successful achievements of innovative and forward-thinking businesses.

Reflecting its position as a leading business within NI, Kilwaughter received a shortlist position in the Manufacturer of the Year Award (above £25m) category.

Gary Wilmot, CEO at Kilwaughter Minerals, said: “Our team is very proud to have been named as part of the 2022 Made in Northern Ireland shortlist, a clear recognition of manufacturing excellence. As a team, we want to delight our customers and this is at the heart of our strategy and our focus on innovation. We continue to build momentum in our manufacturing expertise through significant long-term investments in our people, our processes, and our plant.”

Established in 1939, Kilwaughter Minerals is an innovative mineral processor that produces high quality products for the construction and agriculture sectors.

Gary continued: “As we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic Kilwaughter Minerals is well-placed to meet the needs of our customers and employees and we look forward to continuing to serve within our core industries.

“I would like to extend my congratulations to all those included on this year’s shortlist, and we are very much looking forward to the award presentation event on May 13.”