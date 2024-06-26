Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The expansive new interactive 3,000 sq ft working trade showroom in Belfast, features the latest on trend appliances, sinks and taps, worksurfaces, lighting and clever storage solutions

Potter Cowan, a leading name in kitchen solutions has proudly announced the grand opening of its new cutting-edge showroom in Belfast.

The milestone marks the culmination of a significant six-figure investment supported by the company’s trusted supply partners.

The expansive new interactive 3,000 sq ft working trade showroom, which is located at Potter Cowan’s head office in Duncrue Crescent in Belfast, features the latest on trend appliances, sinks and taps, worksurfaces, lighting and clever storage solutions.

The state-of-the-art showroom was launched at an event for customers, hosted by Potter Cowan’s new managing director Paul Lupari, who joined the business earlier this year. In addition to the launch of the showroom the business has also invested in a comprehensive brand refresh on its buildings, fleet, uniforms, marketing and website.

With over 75 years’ experience, Potter Cowan has a team of 50 staff working across their contracts and distribution divisions at branches in Belfast, Dublin and Cork, and a client base that reaches across the UK and Ireland.

Its contracts division has installed kitchens for local and national developers of large residential projects for over 20 years, building an excellent reputation in both London and Northern Ireland, where it counts many of the region’s largest developers, including Ballymore, Lagan Homes and Lotus Homes amongst its long-standing clients.

Potter Cowan, a leading name in kitchen solutions has proudly announced the grand opening of its new cutting-edge showroom in Belfast. Pictured at Potter Cowan’s new showroom are Damien Treanor and Cormac McCloskey, co-owners of parent company Errigal, with Paul Lupari, managing director of Potter Cowan

The company’s long-established distribution division supplies a wide range of kitchen products including kitchens and appliances, sinks and taps, work surfaces and accessories to trade customers, sourced internationally from renowned kitchen manufacturers such as Formica, Caple, Minerva, and Sycamore.

Paul Lupari, managing director of Potter Cowan, said: "We were proud to welcome customers to the new Potter Cowan showroom today. This investment demonstrates our commitment to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to Potter Cowan’s clients. Our goal is to provide an enhanced, interactive experience that showcases the latest industry trends and cutting-edge products, reinforcing our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our customers."

Representatives from Errigal, Potter Cowan's parent company, who acquired the business in 2022, were also in attendance at the event. Errigal's co-owners, Cormac McCloskey and Damien Treanor, emphasised the mutual benefits of this investment, highlighting the strengthened relationship and enhanced offerings for their clients.

Cormac added: “Errigal’s success is based on building strong and trusted relationships with clients and continually enhancing our offering to give them the best experience.

"Potter Cowan is a high-quality, well respected family business with great customers, and we believe that refreshing its brand and building this new showroom will position the business for further growth.”