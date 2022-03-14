Korkki deemed ‘pitch perfect’ at Women’s Leadership conference

Gabrielle’s business, Korkki, aims to combat furniture waste by substituting harmful medium-density fibreboard (MDF) pieces for biodegradable cork alternatives.

Four female business leaders shortlisted for this year’s competition, with each delivering a pitch to delegates during the virtual conference event held to coincide with International Women’s Day.

The sold-out conference, sponsored by Herbert Smith Freehills saw over 1,000 leading business figures from across Northern Ireland and further afield join together to celebrate female leadership.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gabrielle Feenan

Following her success, Gabrielle said: “I am so pleased to receive this funding which will give Korkki the resources and capability to bring our furniture designs to market and build on what we have achieved so far as a business. I’m very excited about the ideas we have for the future of Korkki and offering people the opportunity to make more sustainable choices.”

Gabrielle, who recently graduated from Ulster University with a degree in Product Design, developed Korkki as part of a final year project, creating functional furniture from cork and glass and offering a bespoke and stylish alternative to modern furniture.

Gordon Milligan, chairman, IoD NI said: “I would like to extend our sincere congratulations to Gabrielle, winner of this year’s 4k Perfect Pitch competition. The 4k Pitch has become an integral element of the Women’s Leadership Conference and it was wonderful to hear from representatives of some of the Northern Ireland’s most promising fledgling businesses.

“It was also great to join with so many inspirational leaders to gain new insights and perspectives as to how best to implement best practice and encourage positive growth within our own organisations.”

Other 4k Perfect Pitch competition finalists included Jo Warner (EQuinox Rising), Sinead Welsh (Informed Minds App) and Tina Calder (Merlin Arts CIC).

The 2022 conference theme took inspiration from the Eleanor Roosevelt quote “the future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams” and heard from a variety of outstanding speakers including world renowned ethologist and activist Dr Jane Goodall DBE, Dame Inga Beale, Lloyds of London’s first female CEO and Khalida Popal, former Afghanistan women’s football captain.

Previous winners of the 4k Perfect Pitch competition include Rachael Coulter, CEO and founder of Stable Manager, a digital platform connecting horse owners with service providers offering the perfect technical solution for horse management, Glenda Burns of Breath NI, which provides support services to parents impacted by trauma and Sarah McAnallen the creator of Ezi-Sock, a device that makes putting on socks easier for people with reduced mobility.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.