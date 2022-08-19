Kukoon Rugs to discuss business growth at NI Chamber event in Newry

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Catherine Crilly, business support manager, NI Chamber and Clare Walsh, managing director, Kukoon Rugs

During the next Grow with Danske Bank event, Clare Walsh will share the company’s impressive growth story, discussing how it has utilised online selling to boost its presence in international markets including in the US, Europe and Australia. She will also cover how Kukoon is investing in branding, social media and its people in order to scale.

Based in Newry, Kukoon Rugs is one of Northern Ireland’s largest e-commerce companies and a top destination for rugs and floor coverings.

In Newry on Thursday, September 8, Clare will also be joined by industry expert, Gary Pollock, head of client services at Platform Media, a digital marketing agency specialising in branding, e-commerce and digital marketing.

This event is for business leaders as well as operational, marketing and commercial professionals across all sectors.

