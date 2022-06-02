Labour Relations Agency launches all new Employer Toolkit for NI businesses

A brand-new online toolkit, developed to help existing and growing businesses navigate the diverse rules and regulations of the employment landscape, has been launched by the Labour Relations Agency (LRA).

Free to use and totally impartial, the new service is accessible via the LRA’s website (www.lra.org.uk) and outlines the full range of policies and procedures needed for the workplace, particularly as organisations adapt to new ways of working in a post-pandemic world.

All businesses across NI, irrespective of size, scale, or sector, can use the online toolkit which provides the most up to date employment advice, draft documentation and information on a single platform.

Each document can be downloaded and either replicated or adapted to fit the specific needs of the organisation. This includes a ‘Written Statement of Employment Particulars’ template, an essential document that must be issued to new employees within two months of commencing employment.

Other areas covered range from the prevention and management of disputes within the workplace to handling sickness absence. Topical issues such as harassment, bullying, and supporting employees through the menopause are also fully covered.

Employment relations manager Helen Smyth, said: “The aim of the new toolkit is to offer employers and HR practitioners a highly efficient guide which is not only accessible but easy to use and understand. It is empowering and confidence-building as it encourages businesses and workforces to be more informed and in control of all the policies and procedures they have in place.”

The launch of the toolkit supplements the vast array of free information available from the LRA. This includes the recently published Hybrid Working Guide, which aims to support businesses and organisations as workforces continue to return to offices after two years of home working.

Minister for the Economy, Gordon Lyons, continued: “I wish to commend the LRA on their development of an Online Employer Toolkit that will assist both new and existing businesses in Northern Ireland navigate our employment relations rules and regulations and adopt best practice in employment relations generally. I am sure many will benefit from having the most up to date employment advice, draft documentation and information on policies and procedures needed for the workplace, all within a single platform, accessible online and free of charge.”

County Antrim business, Glover and King Solicitors is just one of the many organisations that have already benefited from the online service.

Company director Zara King, added: “As a small firm, the employment toolkit was a tremendous help to our business. We’re grateful to the LRA for their support and guidance in introducing us to this service.