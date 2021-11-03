Lagan Homes Group posts pre-tax profits of £6.2m for 2020

Head-quartered in Belfast, with operating divisions in NI, RoI and the Midlands region of England, Lagan Homes continues to grow its footprint with high quality land bank acquisitions across all three regions.

Powered by the £455m sale of his construction materials group to Breedon plc in April 2018, Kevin Lagan and the family investment vehicle, Lagan Investments, have embarked on a managed growth strategy with all of the businesses retained, including Lagan Homes Group.

This focus on growth has involved substantially expanding the core Northern Ireland and England divisions of Lagan Homes, as well as starting a new Irish housing business to cater for the Greater Dublin commuter belt. Lagan Homes has also strengthened its senior management team to underpin this growth agenda.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lagan Homes reported that pre-tax profits have almost doubled to £6.2m

Kevin Lagan said: “We have a focused and targeted commitment to build quality homes with a strong development pipeline and future build programme to help address the growing demand within the new family homes market. We have invested in our teams and supply chains to ensure that our processes match our sustainability agenda. While there are some market challenges ahead, including planning process delays, ongoing effects of Covid and the well reported supply chain issues, our objectives remain focused on consistent, quality and timely delivery on our commitments to our customers, suppliers and, of course, to our key resource, our people.

“Longstanding relationships with our industry suppliers and subcontractors, combined with high levels of customer satisfaction, positions us very well to deliver strongly again in 2021, allowing house reservations to reach an all-time high, with profitability ahead of our 2020 results.

“We are also pleased with our investment in sustainable modular timber frame operations in FastHouse (Limavady, Northern Ireland) and, more recently, in Frame-Tech Structures (Huddersfield, Yorkshire). These complementary innovative manufacturing businesses have combined capacity for more than 3,000 housing units per annum, servicing markets across GB and the island of Ireland.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.