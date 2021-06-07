Lambeg-based firm, KME Steelworks creates 30 new jobs

The Lambeg-based firm says demand for its bespoke pre-cast concrete moulds and subcontract components has meant new jobs for production operatives, welders and CNC operators.

KME Steelworks Director Seamus Murchan says growth is expected to continue during the third and fourth quarters of the year, resulting in further job opportunities.

“Demand for our products and services has remained strong despite the triple whammy of Brexit, Covid and rocketing steel prices,” said Mr Murchan. “The sector has shown great resilience and here at KME we can see growing demand, not just in construction where our steel moulds play a significant role, but also in manufacturing whose appetite for reliable high quality sub contract components and fabrications shows no sign of abating.

KME Engineering Manager Alistair Hammill with a slough drain mould, one of six delivered to the client this year

“The firm has invested more than £2m in the last three years. Investment in state-of-the-art laser-cutting equipment and specialist welding units has resulted in a substantial overall growth in productivity. We have been recruiting in recent months and will continue to do so as business grows particularly in the construction sector.”

KME’s Engineering Manager Alistair Hamill, who heads the company’s bespoke moulds design and manufacturing arm, says the firm’s exceptional skill base has enabled this part of the business to expand steadily with a strong demand.

He explained: “We have completed a number of UK mainland construction projects, along with continuing to support the local NI and S. Ireland construction & agricultural marketplace. Having more recently shipped precast steel moulds to Canada, we have secured a further order with the same customer, highlighting the company’s ability to deliver to short lead times and to the high-quality standards required.

“This latest order is a significant project and it is a measure of the skills and dedication of our workforce and we are very keen to find the right people to join us as business continues to grow.”

