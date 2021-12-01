Lambert Smith Hampton’s Belfast appointed as managing agent for Ashley Centre Epsom

The Ashley Centre, Epsom

The Ashley Centre, opened in 1984, is a prime retail destination located south-west of central London and has more than 370,000 sq ft of retail space.

The Ashley Centre is anchored by Waitrose and Marks & Spencer, and also home to a variety of major brands such as Boots, Next, Sports Direct, Hotel Chocolat, Starbucks and Therapie Clinic.

The centre also includes residential, office space and a theatre and served by an adjoining 650 space multi-storey car park.

Gary Nesbitt, head of property management at LSH Belfast said the firm was delighted to have been appointed adding that the Centre was a fantastic addition to their portfolio.

He added: “We are very pleased to be appointed on The Ashley Centre in Epsom and look forward to contributing to the continued development of the scheme and its future success.

“Our relationship with CBRE Investment Management is very important to us, and the Ashely Centre is a fantastic addition to the portfolio of schemes we currently have under management for them.”

