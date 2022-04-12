Land & Property Services will be issuing rate bills to firms next week

For a second year, the Northern Ireland Executive has frozen the element of the rate bill it is responsible for to help local businesses.

All businesses will be provided with a one month rates holiday (with some limited exceptions including utilities and larger food stores) while retail, hospitality, tourism, leisure, childcare, newspapers and airports will receive a three months rates holiday.

The rates holiday amount will be discounted and shown on the overall bill issuing.

A wide range of rate reliefs and entitlements are available including; support for those entitled to Universal Credit, for people on a low income and for pensioners who live on their own.

Land & Property Services is encouraging anyone having difficulty paying to contact them for advice on payment arrangements and the range of support available. Full details can be found at www.nidirect.gov.uk/ratespayment.

The bill will set out the amount due for 2022/23, details of any rate relief which has been applied to your account and any arrears from previous years that have not been paid.

If you think the information on your bill is incorrect or if you have not received a bill please contact Land & Property Services.

As of March 31, there were approximately 75,000 non-domestic properties within Northern Ireland.