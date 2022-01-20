Largest ferry company on the Irish Sea launches its first ever major recruitment campaign

This is the first time Stena Line has launched a major recruitment campaign of this nature. The need to be prepared for expanded customer levels post-pandemic is driving the current recruitment process for different roles as part of its crews at sea.

The recruitment campaign entitled ‘A Life Less Ordinary’ is highlighting the benefits of life onboard ferries crossing the Irish Sea and the unique work/life balance on offer.

January is traditionally the time of the year when people tend to evaluate their career paths and as Stena Line’s head of onboard sales and Services (OSS), Stephen Bryden explained: “We are all familiar with the natural job re-evaluation that goes on at this time of the year but as we approach two years of dealing with effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the focus on career choices and in particular striking the right work/life balance has never been more acute.

“Whilst we appreciate that a life at sea isn’t feasible for everyone, the challenges of the last few years have shone a light on a variety of jobs and careers which have struck a chord with a lot of people. As the largest ferry operator on the Irish Sea, we believe Stena Line can offer a number of unique opportunities to people from a variety of backgrounds and experience to take up a new challenge in a sector of the travel industry which is posed to hopefully get back to and surpass its previous level. Currently we are looking for onboard service assistants and chefs which will be supported with full training as well as free accommodation and meals onboard.”

Stena Line is the largest ferry operator on the Irish Sea, with the biggest fleet offering the widest choice of routes including, combined passenger and freight services from Belfast to Cairnryan and Liverpool, Dublin to Holyhead, and Rosslare to Fishguard routes, as well as a freight only route from Belfast to Heysham, a total of up to 238 weekly sailing options between Britain and Ireland. Stena Line also offers a direct service from Rosslare to Cherbourg with 12 crossings per week.

Applications close February 4. This will be followed interviews and open days on Monday, February 14.

