Leading global innovators to unite as EmTech Europe launches in Belfast

One of the world’s most prestigious technology conferences, the flagship MIT Technology Review event will broadcast from Titanic Belfast on Thursday, July 1 and Friday 2.

The power of technology to forge a brighter future for companies, regions and citizens across the world will be the cornerstone of EmTech Europe as over 50 speakers explore solutions-focused ideas to society’s biggest challenges.

Leading innovators will share research on advancing meaningful change towards a green economy and harnessing tech to tackle healthcare delivery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Director of Aisling Events, Connla McCann

Three dynamic tracks on sustainability, health-tech and intelligent technologies will play out at the event, the first in a three-year series to take place in Belfast.

A focus will also be on the ethics of tech with speakers looking to how it can be used for purposes of good

The programme includes sessions with: BioNTech Founders Dr Ugur Sahin and Dr Özlem Türeci whose breakthrough mRNA technology played a crucial role in Covid-19 vaccine development.

Moderna Co-Founder Kenneth Chien, a Distinguished Professor of the Swedish Research Council, Karolinska Institutet, Sweden to examine how biotech countries like Sweden are leading examples of life sciences enterprise.

Kenneth Chien, Co-Founder of Moderna will deliver a keynote address at EmTech Europe on Friday, July 2

Henrietta Moon, CEO and Co-Founder of Carbo Culture, a carbon removal company drawing down CO2 and storing it in a stable form for 1,000 years.

Pekka Timonen, Mayor of Lahti, a Finnish city transformed from industrial heartland to European Green Capital 2021.

Joanna J Bryson, Professor of Ethics and Technology at the Hertie School of Governance, Berlin who advises governments and global corporations on AI policy.

Azeem Azhar, Exponential View Founder and start-up investor in AI and climate action technologies.

Dr. (div)zlem Türeci, Co-Founder of BioNTech and Clinical Lead for the development of the mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccine

The conference is supported by Belfast City Council and Invest Northern Ireland. In line with government guidance on conferences and events, EmTech Europe will broadcast to a virtual audience before returning live and in-person in 2022 and 2023.

Tom Gray, Curator of EmTech Europe, said: “The programme for EmTech Europe has developed at pace in recent months to become an real collaboration of the world’s most brilliant minds in the areas of green-tech, health-tech and intelligence. As companies, regions and individuals alike navigate this period of recovery, now is the time to bring influential leaders in technology, policy and business together to start new conversations on the technologies that can make the world a better place for everyone.”

Connla McCann, Director of Aisling Events, the organisers of EmTech Europe, added: “A renowned technology publication, the decision by MIT to host their flagship event in Belfast is testament to the calibre of the wider tech ecosystem here. With the stage set at Titanic Belfast for our virtual two-day conference, this week is a landmark opportunity to showcase our status as one of Europe’s thriving tech cities to the world-class innovators set to take part.”

To register for the virtual two-day conference which takes place on July 1 and 2, visit: https://emtecheurope.com/

Co-Founder of BionNTech Dr Ugur Sahin who initiaited ‘Project Lightspeed’ the historic development program of the first mRNA-based vaccine for Covid-19

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.