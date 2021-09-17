Leading industry figures to host future of liquor licensing and hospitality webinar

The event will focus on industry milestones for 2022 including licensing renewals and new liquor licensing legislation.

Prominent industry figures will join leading legal and financial advisors O’Reilly Stewart and ASM Chartered Accountants for a virtual morning seminar to discuss what the future of hospitality looks like in Northern Ireland and what businesses must do to prepare for upcoming licensing renewals in the year ahead.

Joining Seamus McGranaghan, director O’Reilly Stewart Solicitors, the panel of experts will also include Garvan O’Doherty, Garvan O’Doherty Group, Petra Wolsey from The Beannchor Group and Gary Quate, Tourism NI.

Seamus McGranaghan, director O’Reilly Stewart Solicitors

Seamus said: “There is no doubt that the last 18 months have been very challenging for all of society and in particular the hospitality sector which has had to deal with unprecedented changes and disruption. From our work with businesses throughout the industry we understand the turbulence that they experienced, having been closed for all but a few weeks of that 18-month period and with recovery the key focus, new legislation set to be introduced and all licences in Northern Ireland to be renewed, 2022 will be a seminal year for the sector.

“Businesses need to be prepared to maximise those opportunities and mitigate the risks and our virtual webinar, in partnership with industry financial advisors ASM, will examine what companies must do in the short term, and where the public sector can help to build a thriving industry that aligns with a vibrant hospitality and tourism sector in Northern Ireland.”

Adrian Patton director ASM added: “The proposed licensing changes will in some ways liberate the industry and place it on a footing with other countries. As tourism continues to develop and more overseas visitors come to Northern Ireland, it is important that we can fulfil their expectations in everything we offer and do, and that includes the opportunity for those visitors to enjoy our world class hospitality. Presently, we are out of step with most other countries because of the outdated licensing laws and this compromises our appeal. So, while the planned changes are welcomed, let’s not lose sight of the effects of the pandemic on tourism and hospitality businesses and other challenges that must be dealt with.”

