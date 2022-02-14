Learn about manufacturing growth from Wrightbus
Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) is inviting those working in the local manufacturing sector to learn how Wrightbus has successfully grown in new markets.
This sector club event, delivered in partnership with Barclays, will take place on Wednesday, March 2 at 8.30am in The Rabbit Hotel, Templepatrick.
It is open to Northern Irish companies from the manufacturing sector, as well as firms operating in the manufacturing supply chain.
Neil Collins, managing director at Wrightbus will share the company’s impressive growth story and discuss some of the key learnings and challenges associated with growing a manufacturing firm within Northern Ireland.
Lee Collinson, managing director and head of manufacturing, transport and logistics at Barclays will also share his expertise, including an insight into opportunities for manufacturing companies to grow through exports.
In addition, there will be an opportunity for delegates to interact, ask questions and network with others working in the manufacturing sector.
This event is exclusively for Northern Ireland Chamber members and is free for them to attend.
For more information and to register visit the Northern Ireland Chamber website.