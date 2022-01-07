Learning Pool acquires True Office Learning

Paul and Louise McElvaney, founders of Learning Pool

Londonderrry headquartered Learning Pool has announced the acquisition of True Office Learning, the compliance technology firm based in New York City.

This is the fifth acquisition in as many years by Learning Pool which is a leader in learning technology.

Following the acquisition, Learning Pool will employ almost 400 people serving more than 1400 customers and partners from nine offices around the world including Derry and Belfast in NI as well as three offices in the UK and four in North America.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

True Office Learning is the creator of award-winning adaptive eLearning and behavioural intelligence technology that measurably improves performance in organizations around the world.

Specialising in predictive insight and targeted remediation, True Office Learning has become the go-to disruptor in compliance helping a wide range of Fortune 100 clients like Pfizer, Mondelez and Cargill create award winning programmes that proactively manage risk and drive better business outcomes.

True Office Learning’s adaptive compliance learning, produced by in-house specialists to US Department of Justice standards, has been deployed to more than 17 million users in 65 languages.

Saving clients hundreds of millions of hours in seat time by adapting learning to individual needs and providing previously unattainable insights, True Office Learning increases the efficiency of learning programmes by 30-50% while ensuring users are prepared to make effective decisions in navigating critical risks and legislative requirements.

Learning Pool CEO Ben Betts said: “True Office Learning represents a significant step in our journey to create extraordinary outcomes for companies who invest in learning. The True Office Learning team has developed the most trusted and innovative offering in the compliance space today and we couldn’t be more excited about bringing the technology and team into our Stream Learning Suite.”

Neha Gupta, True Office Learning CEO, explained: “True Office Learning has changed the way compliance teams think about training and data in just a few short years, since spinning out from the New York Stock Exchange. Having accelerated the adoption of our adaptive, insights-focused technologies to serve more than 300 leading organisations, we have shifted compliance training from “check the box” to measurable, personalised experiences that yield actionable intelligence on the learners.

“The opportunity to combine our solutions with Learning Pool’s LXP technology, Stream, represents a significant leap forward for our combined customers. We are excited that our shared passion for innovation, customer centricity and delivering extraordinary outcomes will build the future of enterprise learning.”

Ben continued: “Most large companies rely on legacy LMS platforms to deliver the nuts and bolts of learning, significantly limiting what they can measure, personalise and automate within eLearning experiences. But together, Learning Pool and True Office Learning will be able to demonstrate the advantages of delivering compliance learning through an LXP to meet critical business needs today, whilst also preparing the workforce for tomorrow. In the past two years, the way we work and learn has changed dramatically, and our aim is to lead the way in reshaping the new workplace learning landscape.”

As companies turn increasingly towards Learning Experience Platforms and the use of Artificial Intelligence in their learning solutions, the need for actionable, smart data to underpin personalised learning is becoming clear.

Mark Lynch, chief product officer at Learning Pool, added: “True Office Learning has found a way to develop an action-orientated compliance solution that yields great data for clients while optimising seat-time. The behavioural insights that a company can use to measure and manage risk through True Office Learning’s solutions can also be used behind the scenes to tailor and personalise the learning experience for others. Learning Pool has put data at the heart of our strategy for years, True Office Learning builds upon this platform to give us an unrivalled base from which to innovate and continue to deliver meaningful results by using AI and increasingly advanced machine learning techniques”.

True Office Learning is the fifth acquisition by Learning Pool in as many years and adds significant capacity and capability to the Group’s North American business where the company has offices in Boston, New York, Denver and Ontario, Canada.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.