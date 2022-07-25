Liberty IT crowned ‘Best Workplace for Women’

The industry leader in digital innovation and part of Liberty Mutual Insurance has been placed number 14 in a list of 61 Large Organisations with 251 – 1,000 employees.

The list commends organisations for creating fair access and advancement for all, fostering a sense of value and empowerment in employees and showcasing how they are putting these principles into practice.

The results are based on what women themselves have anonymously reported to Great Place to Work UK about their workplace experience and how well represented they are throughout the workforce and leadership.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liberty IT’s senior director of talent Emma Mullan and managing director Tony Marron

The accolade is a result of the company’s work across several initiatives. These include two new support programmes - Female Mentoring Circles and a Buddy Scheme.

Launched by its Women in Tech employee resource group in response to employee feedback, these initiatives help to ensure female employees can access and grow their own internal networks and avail of support they might need at different stages of their career. The company also introduced “The Power in Me” workshops aimed at empowering women on their career journey through addressing perceived barriers to advancement. Liberty IT also launched a new “Family Leave Toolkit” which supports new parents prepare for leave, during leave and ensuring a smooth return to the workplace after leave.

Tony Marron, managing of Liberty IT, said: “We are delighted to have once again been named as one of the best workplaces for women. At Liberty IT, we are taking major steps in leading the way when it comes to being an organisation that firmly believes in equality and equity for all of our employees.

“We have invested heavily in this area in recent years and our employees play a huge role in helping us to create and implement the initiatives so this accolade is recognition for our people, our leaders and our Women in Tech employee resource group who have devoted their time to help create a positive working environment that provides equitable opportunities for all.”

Emma Mullan, senior director of talent, added: “As an organisation, we are really proud to receive continuous recognition for being an employer committed to diversity, equity and inclusion. This is the second year we have been included in the list of ‘Best Workplaces for Women’ and whilst it is a fantastic achievement, it also helps remind us of the importance in the work we are doing to help bridge the gap of the under-representation of the number of females working in tech.