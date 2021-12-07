Lidl NI gets green light for new £6m store at Carryduff Shopping Centre

Lidl Northern Ireland has been granted planning approval by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council to transform Carryduff Shopping Centre as part of an overall £10 million investment that will create a new £6 million state-of-the-art store.

A new 2,206 sq. metre Lidl Northern Ireland store will form part of the centre’s wider regeneration which will also include four new retail units, a café, a Drive-Thru unit and more than 200 parking spaces. More than 35 new jobs will be created at the new store and a further 200 will be supported during its construction. The retail outlets could also support a further 100 jobs.

Chair of LCCC’s Planning committee, Cllr Alex Swan, said: “I welcome this significant investment to the Carryduff area which will rejuvenate the former shopping centre site and serve as a new focal point for the town centre. Lidl Northern Ireland’s decision to continue to invest here is evidence of the advantages of setting up business in Lisburn Castlereagh. We have excellent infrastructure, access to a talented workforce, and great local supply chains.”

Lidl Northern Ireland Carryduff

Located around eight miles south of Belfast City Centre at the junction of the A24 Ballynahinch Road and Church Road, Carryduff Shopping Centre was for many years a prime retail destination. However, since the closure of a Supervalu store in 2013, it struggled to attract an anchor tenant that would support its growth.

Welcoming the decision, Chris Speers, property executive at Lidl Northern Ireland, added: “We’re delighted by the unanimous decision made to approve our ambitious plans for Carryduff Shopping Centre which followed a prolonged and positive period of close consultation with the local community. This transformative investment promises to reinstate the centre’s importance as a thriving retail destination once again while also creating new opportunities for growth across the area.”

Lidl Northern Ireland said it hopes to begin construction next year.

