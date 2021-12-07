Lidl NI investing £12m in two new Belfast stores, creating jobs

Plans to relocate Lidl NI’s existing store at the junction of Castlereagh and Montgomery Road to a new adjacent site on Castlereagh Road were approved this week by Lisburn & Castlereagh Borough Council following an extensive public and stakeholder consultation.

Occupying a much larger site of 11,575 sq metres, with a 1,420 sq metre sales floor, the new store represents an £8 million investment for east Belfast and will create a further 10 permanent new retail jobs on top of the existing 25 employees when it opens in July next year, supporting a further 200 jobs indirectly during construction and development.

Permission has also been granted for a new replacement Lidl NI store at Shore Road in the north of the city. Modernisation plans were approved by Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council which will see the retailer’s existing store redeveloped in a £4 million investment. The store will close from Wednesday, January 5 to facilitate construction work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Nelson, senior construction manager, Lidl NI, Damien Murray, director, Geda Construction, Chris Speers, regional property executive, Lidl NI and Neil Matthewman, site manager, Geda Construction

The new-look store will sit on an expanded site occupying 10,250 metres, with a sales floor of 1,420 sq metres, and reflect a modern new design with glass-fronted glazing, landscaping and a larger car park.

Thirteen jobs will be created to add to the existing workforce of 22 to accommodate the larger store, with an additional 200 jobs supported during the development and construction phases.

Lidl said the investment drive was part of a long-term plan to grow its network to 50 stores across the region and follows its announcement last year to commit £32 million in developing five new stores in the greater Belfast region.

Chris Speers, regional property executive for Lidl NI, said: “Lidl NI is engaged in a substantial investment programme to not only grow our store network across the region but to redevelop and rejuvenate existing older sites. I’m delighted to confirm that we are now moving ahead with plans to relocate our existing store at Castlereagh Road to an adjacent site and progressing plans to redevelop and expand our existing Shore Road store.

“Both store locations are on key sites, positioned in prime locations that serve a large community base in the north and east of the city. We’re pleased to have worked closely with local residents, businesses, community groups and councillors to bring these plans forward.”

Last year, Lidl NI confirmed plans to invest £32 million in five new greater Belfast stores by 2023.

In November 2020, it opened its landmark 40th store at Holywood Exchange Retail Park in the outer east area of the city and earlier this year opened a brand new store at Hillview Retail Park, Crumlin Road in the city’s north-west.

Plans have also been submitted for the fifth store, a new £10 million state-of-the-art store at Boucher Road, Belfast, encompassing a 1,420 sq metre sales floor, 148-space car park and 500-sq metre drive thru café.

Once approved, it is anticipated the new store will open next year and support up to 70 permanent new jobs.

Confirmed as NI’s fastest-growing supermarket by Kantar, with 12.2% year-on-year sales growth in 2021, the retailer contributes around £180 million a year to the local economy, sustaining 3,500 jobs while buying and exporting as much as £290 million worth of local goods and products.

The company employs more than 1,000 employees across its 41-strong store network and Regional Distribution Centre in Nutt’s Corner, Co. Antrim.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.